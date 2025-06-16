- Genel bakış
FDN: First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund
FDN fiyatı bugün -0.80% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 277.34 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 279.86 aralığında işlem gördü.
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is FDN stock price today?
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund stock is priced at 277.66 today. It trades within 277.34 - 279.86, yesterday's close was 279.91, and trading volume reached 2725. The live price chart of FDN shows these updates.
Does First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund is currently valued at 277.66. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.43% and USD. View the chart live to track FDN movements.
How to buy FDN stock?
You can buy First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund shares at the current price of 277.66. Orders are usually placed near 277.66 or 277.96, while 2725 and -0.78% show market activity. Follow FDN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDN stock?
Investing in First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 191.37 - 287.81 and current price 277.66. Many compare 0.31% and 17.67% before placing orders at 277.66 or 277.96. Explore the FDN price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the past year was 287.81. Within 191.37 - 287.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 279.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) over the year was 191.37. Comparing it with the current 277.66 and 191.37 - 287.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDN stock split?
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 279.91, and 25.43% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 279.91
- Açılış
- 279.84
- Satış
- 277.66
- Alış
- 277.96
- Düşük
- 277.34
- Yüksek
- 279.86
- Hacim
- 2.725 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.80%
- Aylık değişim
- 0.31%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 17.67%
- Yıllık değişim
- 25.43%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 4.2%
- Önceki
- 4.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 84 K
- Önceki
- 22 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 62.2%
- Önceki
- 62.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.3%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 3.9%
- Önceki
- 3.7%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 98 K
- Önceki
- 38 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.8%
- Önceki
- 8.1%
- Açıklanan
- 54.2
- Beklenti
- 56.4
- Önceki
- 54.5
- Açıklanan
- 53.6
- Beklenti
- 55.0
- Önceki
- 55.4
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 422
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 424
- Açıklanan
- 549
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 549
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 266.7 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 103.0 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- -172.5 K
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- 23.4 K