FDN: First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund
FDN 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 276.75이고 고가는 279.94이었습니다.
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FDN News
자주 묻는 질문
What is FDN stock price today?
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund stock is priced at 279.91 today. It trades within 276.75 - 279.94, yesterday's close was 278.41, and trading volume reached 1813. The live price chart of FDN shows these updates.
Does First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund stock pay dividends?
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund is currently valued at 279.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.44% and USD. View the chart live to track FDN movements.
How to buy FDN stock?
You can buy First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund shares at the current price of 279.91. Orders are usually placed near 279.91 or 280.21, while 1813 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow FDN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into FDN stock?
Investing in First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 191.37 - 287.81 and current price 279.91. Many compare 1.12% and 18.62% before placing orders at 279.91 or 280.21. Explore the FDN price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the past year was 287.81. Within 191.37 - 287.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 278.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) over the year was 191.37. Comparing it with the current 279.91 and 191.37 - 287.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did FDN stock split?
First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 278.41, and 26.44% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 278.41
- 시가
- 279.12
- Bid
- 279.91
- Ask
- 280.21
- 저가
- 276.75
- 고가
- 279.94
- 볼륨
- 1.813 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.54%
- 월 변동
- 1.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 18.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 26.44%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 4.2%
- 훑어보기
- 4.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 84 K
- 훑어보기
- 22 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 62.2%
- 훑어보기
- 62.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.3%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 3.9%
- 훑어보기
- 3.7%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 98 K
- 훑어보기
- 38 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.8%
- 훑어보기
- 8.1%
- 활동
- 54.2
- 예측값
- 56.4
- 훑어보기
- 54.5
- 활동
- 53.6
- 예측값
- 55.0
- 훑어보기
- 55.4
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 424
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 549
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 266.7 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 103.0 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -172.5 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 23.4 K