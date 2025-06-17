시세섹션
통화 / FDN
주식로 돌아가기

FDN: First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund

279.91 USD 1.50 (0.54%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FDN 환율이 오늘 0.54%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 276.75이고 고가는 279.94이었습니다.

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FDN News

자주 묻는 질문

What is FDN stock price today?

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund stock is priced at 279.91 today. It trades within 276.75 - 279.94, yesterday's close was 278.41, and trading volume reached 1813. The live price chart of FDN shows these updates.

Does First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund stock pay dividends?

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund is currently valued at 279.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.44% and USD. View the chart live to track FDN movements.

How to buy FDN stock?

You can buy First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund shares at the current price of 279.91. Orders are usually placed near 279.91 or 280.21, while 1813 and 0.28% show market activity. Follow FDN updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into FDN stock?

Investing in First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 191.37 - 287.81 and current price 279.91. Many compare 1.12% and 18.62% before placing orders at 279.91 or 280.21. Explore the FDN price chart live with daily changes.

What are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the past year was 287.81. Within 191.37 - 287.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 278.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) over the year was 191.37. Comparing it with the current 279.91 and 191.37 - 287.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch FDN moves on the chart live for more details.

When did FDN stock split?

First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 278.41, and 26.44% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
276.75 279.94
년간 변동
191.37 287.81
이전 종가
278.41
시가
279.12
Bid
279.91
Ask
280.21
저가
276.75
고가
279.94
볼륨
1.813 K
일일 변동
0.54%
월 변동
1.12%
6개월 변동
18.62%
년간 변동율
26.44%
03 10월, 금요일
10:05
USD
윌리엄스 FOMC 위원 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
12:30
USD
실업률
활동
예측값
4.2%
훑어보기
4.3%
12:30
USD
비농장 급여
활동
예측값
84 K
훑어보기
22 K
12:30
USD
참여율
활동
예측값
62.2%
훑어보기
62.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 m/m
활동
예측값
0.4%
훑어보기
0.3%
12:30
USD
평균 시간당 수익 y/y
활동
예측값
3.9%
훑어보기
3.7%
12:30
USD
개인 비농업 급여
활동
예측값
98 K
훑어보기
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 실업률
활동
예측값
7.8%
훑어보기
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 서비스 PMI
활동
54.2
예측값
56.4
훑어보기
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P 글로벌 합성물 PMI
활동
53.6
예측값
55.0
훑어보기
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조 PMI
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 고용
활동
예측값
훑어보기
14:00
USD
ISM 비제조업 지급가격
활동
예측값
훑어보기
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 US Oil Rig Count
활동
예측값
훑어보기
424
17:00
USD
베이커 휴즈 미국 총 리그 수
활동
예측값
훑어보기
549
17:40
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
19:30
USD
CFTC 골드 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 원유 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC 나스닥 100 비상업 순포지션
활동
예측값
훑어보기
23.4 K