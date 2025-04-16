QuotesSections
FDN: First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund

283.01 USD 0.85 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

FDN exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 282.42 and at a high of 284.04.

Follow First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

FDN News

Daily Range
282.42 284.04
Year Range
191.37 285.56
Previous Close
283.86
Open
283.79
Bid
283.01
Ask
283.31
Low
282.42
High
284.04
Volume
902
Daily Change
-0.30%
Month Change
4.43%
6 Months Change
28.05%
Year Change
33.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev