FDN: First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund
283.01 USD 0.85 (0.30%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FDN exchange rate has changed by -0.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 282.42 and at a high of 284.04.
Follow First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
282.42 284.04
Year Range
191.37 285.56
- Previous Close
- 283.86
- Open
- 283.79
- Bid
- 283.01
- Ask
- 283.31
- Low
- 282.42
- High
- 284.04
- Volume
- 902
- Daily Change
- -0.30%
- Month Change
- 4.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.05%
- Year Change
- 33.09%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev