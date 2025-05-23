KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / EBND
EBND: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

21.29 USD 0.02 (0.09%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

EBND fiyatı bugün -0.09% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 21.23 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.30 aralığında işlem gördü.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

EBND haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is EBND stock price today?

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.29 today. It trades within -0.09%, yesterday's close was 21.31, and trading volume reached 517. The live price chart of EBND shows these updates.

Does SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.29. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.45% and USD. View the chart live to track EBND movements.

How to buy EBND stock?

You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.29. Orders are usually placed near 21.29 or 21.59, while 517 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow EBND updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into EBND stock?

Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.44 - 21.67 and current price 21.29. Many compare -0.19% and 3.55% before placing orders at 21.29 or 21.59. Explore the EBND price chart live with daily changes.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the past year was 21.67. Within 19.44 - 21.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND) over the year was 19.44. Comparing it with the current 21.29 and 19.44 - 21.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EBND moves on the chart live for more details.

When did EBND stock split?

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.31, and 5.45% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
21.23 21.30
Yıllık aralık
19.44 21.67
Önceki kapanış
21.31
Açılış
21.30
Satış
21.29
Alış
21.59
Düşük
21.23
Yüksek
21.30
Hacim
517
Günlük değişim
-0.09%
Aylık değişim
-0.19%
6 aylık değişim
3.55%
Yıllık değişim
5.45%
03 Ekim, Cuma
10:05
USD
FOMC Üyesi Williams'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
12:30
USD
İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
4.2%
Önceki
4.3%
12:30
USD
Tarım Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
84 K
Önceki
22 K
12:30
USD
Katılım Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
62.2%
Önceki
62.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Aylık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
0.4%
Önceki
0.3%
12:30
USD
Ortalama Saatlik Kazanç (Yıllık)
Açıklanan
Beklenti
3.9%
Önceki
3.7%
12:30
USD
Özel Tarım Dışı Bordrolar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
98 K
Önceki
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 İşsizlik Oranı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.8%
Önceki
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Hizmet PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
56.4
Önceki
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Bileşik PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
55.0
Önceki
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı PMI
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM İmalat Dışı İstihdam
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
14:00
USD
ISM Üretim Dışı Ödenen Fiyatlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Petrol Rig Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes ABD Sondaj Kuyusu Sayısı
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
549
17:40
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
19:30
USD
CFTC Altın Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Ham Petrol Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Ticari Olmayan Net Pozisyonlar
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
23.4 K