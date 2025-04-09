QuotesSections
Currencies / EBND
EBND: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

21.35 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EBND exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.33 and at a high of 21.38.

Follow SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

EBND News

Daily Range
21.33 21.38
Year Range
19.44 21.67
Previous Close
21.35
Open
21.34
Bid
21.35
Ask
21.65
Low
21.33
High
21.38
Volume
242
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
1.33%
6 Months Change
7.02%
Year Change
0.90%
01 October, Wednesday
12:15
USD
ADP Nonfarm Employment Change
Act
Fcst
-19 K
Prev
54 K
13:45
USD
S&P Global Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
52.8
Prev
53.0
14:00
USD
Construction Spending m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
-0.1%
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
2.655 M
Prev
-0.607 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-0.116 M
Prev
0.177 M