EBND: SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF
EBND 환율이 오늘 0.00%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 21.33이고 고가는 21.38이었습니다.
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is EBND stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock is priced at 21.35 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 21.35, and trading volume reached 242. The live price chart of EBND shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF is currently valued at 21.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.90% and USD. View the chart live to track EBND movements.
How to buy EBND stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF shares at the current price of 21.35. Orders are usually placed near 21.35 or 21.65, while 242 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow EBND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into EBND stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.44 - 21.67 and current price 21.35. Many compare 1.33% and 7.02% before placing orders at 21.35 or 21.65. Explore the EBND price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the past year was 21.67. Within 19.44 - 21.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR(R) Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (EBND) over the year was 19.44. Comparing it with the current 21.35 and 19.44 - 21.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch EBND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did EBND stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.35, and 0.90% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 21.35
- 시가
- 21.34
- Bid
- 21.35
- Ask
- 21.65
- 저가
- 21.33
- 고가
- 21.38
- 볼륨
- 242
- 일일 변동
- 0.00%
- 월 변동
- 1.33%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.02%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.90%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -19 K
- 훑어보기
- 54 K
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 52.8
- 훑어보기
- 53.0
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- -0.1%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 2.655 M
- 훑어보기
- -0.607 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- -0.116 M
- 훑어보기
- 0.177 M