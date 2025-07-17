KotasyonBölümler
BKSE: BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF

109.23 USD 0.38 (0.35%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

BKSE fiyatı bugün -0.35% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 109.11 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 110.00 aralığında işlem gördü.

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is BKSE stock price today?

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 109.23 today. It trades within -0.35%, yesterday's close was 109.61, and trading volume reached 28. The live price chart of BKSE shows these updates.

Does BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 109.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.66% and USD. View the chart live to track BKSE movements.

How to buy BKSE stock?

You can buy BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 109.23. Orders are usually placed near 109.23 or 109.53, while 28 and -0.70% show market activity. Follow BKSE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BKSE stock?

Investing in BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 79.54 - 111.52 and current price 109.23. Many compare 2.23% and 16.95% before placing orders at 109.23 or 109.53. Explore the BKSE price chart live with daily changes.

What are BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF in the past year was 111.52. Within 79.54 - 111.52, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 109.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (BKSE) over the year was 79.54. Comparing it with the current 109.23 and 79.54 - 111.52 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKSE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BKSE stock split?

BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 109.61, and 9.66% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
109.11 110.00
Yıllık aralık
79.54 111.52
Önceki kapanış
109.61
Açılış
110.00
Satış
109.23
Alış
109.53
Düşük
109.11
Yüksek
110.00
Hacim
28
Günlük değişim
-0.35%
Aylık değişim
2.23%
6 aylık değişim
16.95%
Yıllık değişim
9.66%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8