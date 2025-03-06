- Genel bakış
BITS: Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
BITS fiyatı bugün 0.66% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 95.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 98.33 aralığında işlem gördü.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITS haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is BITS stock price today?
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 95.98 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 95.35, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of BITS shows these updates.
Does Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 95.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.66% and USD. View the chart live to track BITS movements.
How to buy BITS stock?
You can buy Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 95.98. Orders are usually placed near 95.98 or 96.28, while 9 and -2.39% show market activity. Follow BITS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITS stock?
Investing in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.63 - 106.92 and current price 95.98. Many compare 20.65% and 87.64% before placing orders at 95.98 or 96.28. Explore the BITS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the past year was 106.92. Within 45.63 - 106.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) over the year was 45.63. Comparing it with the current 95.98 and 45.63 - 106.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITS stock split?
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.35, and 47.66% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 95.35
- Açılış
- 98.33
- Satış
- 95.98
- Alış
- 96.28
- Düşük
- 95.94
- Yüksek
- 98.33
- Hacim
- 9
- Günlük değişim
- 0.66%
- Aylık değişim
- 20.65%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 87.64%
- Yıllık değişim
- 47.66%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
- 1.8%
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
- -0.3%
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
- 94.2
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.8