BITS: Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

95.98 USD 0.63 (0.66%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BITS exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 95.94 and at a high of 98.33.

Follow Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BITS stock price today?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 95.98 today. It trades within 0.66%, yesterday's close was 95.35, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of BITS shows these updates.

Does Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 95.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.66% and USD. View the chart live to track BITS movements.

How to buy BITS stock?

You can buy Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 95.98. Orders are usually placed near 95.98 or 96.28, while 9 and -2.39% show market activity. Follow BITS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BITS stock?

Investing in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.63 - 106.92 and current price 95.98. Many compare 20.65% and 87.64% before placing orders at 95.98 or 96.28. Explore the BITS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the past year was 106.92. Within 45.63 - 106.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 95.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) over the year was 45.63. Comparing it with the current 95.98 and 45.63 - 106.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BITS stock split?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 95.35, and 47.66% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
95.94 98.33
Year Range
45.63 106.92
Previous Close
95.35
Open
98.33
Bid
95.98
Ask
96.28
Low
95.94
High
98.33
Volume
9
Daily Change
0.66%
Month Change
20.65%
6 Months Change
87.64%
Year Change
47.66%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8