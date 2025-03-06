시세섹션
통화 / BITS
BITS: Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

95.35 USD 5.04 (5.58%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

BITS 환율이 오늘 5.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 95.35이고 고가는 95.63이었습니다.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

자주 묻는 질문

What is BITS stock price today?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 95.35 today. It trades within 5.58%, yesterday's close was 90.31, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BITS shows these updates.

Does Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 95.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.69% and USD. View the chart live to track BITS movements.

How to buy BITS stock?

You can buy Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 95.35. Orders are usually placed near 95.35 or 95.65, while 3 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow BITS updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BITS stock?

Investing in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.63 - 106.92 and current price 95.35. Many compare 19.86% and 86.41% before placing orders at 95.35 or 95.65. Explore the BITS price chart live with daily changes.

What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the past year was 106.92. Within 45.63 - 106.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) over the year was 45.63. Comparing it with the current 95.35 and 45.63 - 106.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITS moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BITS stock split?

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.31, and 46.69% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
95.35 95.63
년간 변동
45.63 106.92
이전 종가
90.31
시가
95.63
Bid
95.35
Ask
95.65
저가
95.35
고가
95.63
볼륨
3
일일 변동
5.58%
월 변동
19.86%
6개월 변동
86.41%
년간 변동율
46.69%
30 9월, 화요일
10:00
USD
Fed 제퍼슨 연설
활동
예측값
훑어보기
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 복합-20 y/y
활동
1.8%
예측값
1.7%
훑어보기
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI 통합-20 n.s.a. m/m
활동
-0.3%
예측값
-0.4%
훑어보기
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI 시카고 비즈니스 바로미터
활동
예측값
45.8
훑어보기
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLS 채용공고
활동
예측값
7.326 M
훑어보기
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB 소비자 신뢰 지수
활동
예측값
100.7
훑어보기
97.4