- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
BITS: Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF
BITS 환율이 오늘 5.58%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 95.35이고 고가는 95.63이었습니다.
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BITS News
- Stablecoins As Inflation Drivers
- The Next Big Theme: September 2025
- Polygon Price Holds As Bulls Defend Crucial Trendline (Cryptocurrency:MATIC-USD)
- Binance Coin Breaks $1,000 Despite A Crypto Pullback (Technical Analysis)
- Ethereum Tries To Gather Momentum After The CPI Report (Technical Analysis)
- August Market Recap: When Gold Speaks, Markets Listen
- From Gray Areas To Green Lights: U.S. Digital Assets Enter The Mainstream
- How Younger Generations Are Redefining Wealth Through Crypto And Collectibles
- Dow Jones New All-Time Highs: Market Reactions To Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole Speech
- The Next Big Theme: August 2025
- Cryptocurrencies Extend Their Decline From Recent Highs
- Markets Weekly Outlook – Jackson Hole, NZ Rate Decisions And U.K./EU Inflation Data
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For July 2025
- VanEck Mid-July 2025 Bitcoin ChainCheck
- Profit Taking Continues To Weigh On Cryptocurrencies
- Stablecoins Look Here To Stay
- Crypto ETFs: Regulation, Returns And Rise Of Innovation
- Bitcoin Pulls Back, Leaving A Mixed Sentiment In Crypto Markets
- VanEck Crypto Monthly Recap For June 2025
- The Next Big Theme: June 2025
- Bitcoin And The Paradox Of Overvaluation (Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD)
- The Next Big Theme: May 2025
- The Next Big Theme: March 2025
- Near-Term Gloom, Long-Term Boom
자주 묻는 질문
What is BITS stock price today?
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock is priced at 95.35 today. It trades within 5.58%, yesterday's close was 90.31, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BITS shows these updates.
Does Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF is currently valued at 95.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 46.69% and USD. View the chart live to track BITS movements.
How to buy BITS stock?
You can buy Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares at the current price of 95.35. Orders are usually placed near 95.35 or 95.65, while 3 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow BITS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITS stock?
Investing in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.63 - 106.92 and current price 95.35. Many compare 19.86% and 86.41% before placing orders at 95.35 or 95.65. Explore the BITS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the past year was 106.92. Within 45.63 - 106.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 90.31 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITS) over the year was 45.63. Comparing it with the current 95.35 and 45.63 - 106.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITS stock split?
Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 90.31, and 46.69% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 90.31
- 시가
- 95.63
- Bid
- 95.35
- Ask
- 95.65
- 저가
- 95.35
- 고가
- 95.63
- 볼륨
- 3
- 일일 변동
- 5.58%
- 월 변동
- 19.86%
- 6개월 변동
- 86.41%
- 년간 변동율
- 46.69%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 활동
- 1.8%
- 예측값
- 1.7%
- 훑어보기
- 2.1%
- 활동
- -0.3%
- 예측값
- -0.4%
- 훑어보기
- 0.0%
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 45.8
- 훑어보기
- 41.5
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 7.326 M
- 훑어보기
- 7.181 M
- 활동
-
- 예측값
- 100.7
- 훑어보기
- 97.4