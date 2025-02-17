KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / ASGI
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

ASGI: abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

21.14 USD 0.19 (0.91%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

ASGI fiyatı bugün 0.91% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 20.96 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 21.22 aralığında işlem gördü.

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASGI haberleri

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is ASGI stock price today?

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 21.14 today. It trades within 0.91%, yesterday's close was 20.95, and trading volume reached 390. The live price chart of ASGI shows these updates.

Does abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 21.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.88% and USD. View the chart live to track ASGI movements.

How to buy ASGI stock?

You can buy abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 21.14. Orders are usually placed near 21.14 or 21.44, while 390 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow ASGI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ASGI stock?

Investing in abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 16.65 - 21.63 and current price 21.14. Many compare 2.42% and 14.83% before placing orders at 21.14 or 21.44. Explore the ASGI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the past year was 21.63. Within 16.65 - 21.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) over the year was 16.65. Comparing it with the current 21.14 and 16.65 - 21.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASGI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ASGI stock split?

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.95, and 3.88% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
20.96 21.22
Yıllık aralık
16.65 21.63
Önceki kapanış
20.95
Açılış
21.03
Satış
21.14
Alış
21.44
Düşük
20.96
Yüksek
21.22
Hacim
390
Günlük değişim
0.91%
Aylık değişim
2.42%
6 aylık değişim
14.83%
Yıllık değişim
3.88%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
1.8%
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
-0.3%
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
94.2
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.8