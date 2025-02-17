ASGI: abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest
今日ASGI汇率已更改0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点20.96和高点21.11进行交易。
关注abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
常见问题解答
ASGI股票今天的价格是多少？
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为21.07。它在0.57%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.95，交易量达到75。ASGI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为21.07。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注3.54%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ASGI走势。
如何购买ASGI股票？
您可以以21.07的当前价格购买abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在21.07或21.37附近，而75和0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注ASGI的实时图表更新。
如何投资ASGI股票？
投资abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围16.65 - 21.63和当前价格21.07。许多人在以21.07或21.37下订单之前，会比较2.08%和。实时查看ASGI价格图表，了解每日变化。
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund的最高价格是21.63。在16.65 - 21.63内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？
Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund（ASGI）的最低价格为16.65。将其与当前的21.07和16.65 - 21.63进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ASGI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
ASGI股票是什么时候拆分的？
abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.95和3.54%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.95
- 开盘价
- 21.03
- 卖价
- 21.07
- 买价
- 21.37
- 最低价
- 20.96
- 最高价
- 21.11
- 交易量
- 75
- 日变化
- 0.57%
- 月变化
- 2.08%
- 6个月变化
- 14.45%
- 年变化
- 3.54%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8