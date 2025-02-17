报价部分
货币 / ASGI
回到股票

ASGI: abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

21.07 USD 0.12 (0.57%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日ASGI汇率已更改0.57%。当日，交易品种以低点20.96和高点21.11进行交易。

关注abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASGI新闻

常见问题解答

ASGI股票今天的价格是多少？

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票今天的定价为21.07。它在0.57%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为20.95，交易量达到75。ASGI的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票是否支付股息？

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest目前的价值为21.07。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注3.54%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪ASGI走势。

如何购买ASGI股票？

您可以以21.07的当前价格购买abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest股票。订单通常设置在21.07或21.37附近，而75和0.19%显示市场活动。立即关注ASGI的实时图表更新。

如何投资ASGI股票？

投资abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest需要考虑年度范围16.65 - 21.63和当前价格21.07。许多人在以21.07或21.37下订单之前，会比较2.08%和。实时查看ASGI价格图表，了解每日变化。

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund的最高价格是21.63。在16.65 - 21.63内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest的绩效。

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund股票的最低价格是多少？

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund（ASGI）的最低价格为16.65。将其与当前的21.07和16.65 - 21.63进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看ASGI在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

ASGI股票是什么时候拆分的？

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、20.95和3.54%中可见。

日范围
20.96 21.11
年范围
16.65 21.63
前一天收盘价
20.95
开盘价
21.03
卖价
21.07
买价
21.37
最低价
20.96
最高价
21.11
交易量
75
日变化
0.57%
月变化
2.08%
6个月变化
14.45%
年变化
3.54%
30 九月, 星期二
10:00
USD
美联储理事Jefferson讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20个城市房价综合指数年率 y/y
实际值
1.8%
预测值
1.7%
前值
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/凯斯席勒20座大城市房价综合指数 n.s.a.月率 m/m
实际值
-0.3%
预测值
-0.4%
前值
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI芝加哥商业晴雨表
实际值
预测值
45.8
前值
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS 职位空缺
实际值
预测值
7.326 M
前值
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB消费者信心指数
实际值
94.2
预测值
100.7
前值
97.8