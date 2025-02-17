QuotesSections
Currencies / ASGI
Back to US Stock Market

ASGI: abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest

21.14 USD 0.19 (0.91%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

ASGI exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.96 and at a high of 21.22.

Follow abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

ASGI News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ASGI stock price today?

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 21.14 today. It trades within 0.91%, yesterday's close was 20.95, and trading volume reached 390. The live price chart of ASGI shows these updates.

Does abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 21.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.88% and USD. View the chart live to track ASGI movements.

How to buy ASGI stock?

You can buy abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 21.14. Orders are usually placed near 21.14 or 21.44, while 390 and 0.52% show market activity. Follow ASGI updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into ASGI stock?

Investing in abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 16.65 - 21.63 and current price 21.14. Many compare 2.42% and 14.83% before placing orders at 21.14 or 21.44. Explore the ASGI price chart live with daily changes.

What are Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the past year was 21.63. Within 16.65 - 21.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.95 helps spot resistance levels. Track abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (ASGI) over the year was 16.65. Comparing it with the current 21.14 and 16.65 - 21.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch ASGI moves on the chart live for more details.

When did ASGI stock split?

abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.95, and 3.88% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
20.96 21.22
Year Range
16.65 21.63
Previous Close
20.95
Open
21.03
Bid
21.14
Ask
21.44
Low
20.96
High
21.22
Volume
390
Daily Change
0.91%
Month Change
2.42%
6 Months Change
14.83%
Year Change
3.88%
30 September, Tuesday
10:00
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 y/y
Act
1.8%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Composite-20 n.s.a. m/m
Act
-0.3%
Fcst
-0.4%
Prev
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago Business Barometer
Act
Fcst
45.8
Prev
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS Job Openings
Act
Fcst
7.326 M
Prev
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Consumer Confidence Index
Act
94.2
Fcst
100.7
Prev
97.8