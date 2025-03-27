FiyatlarBölümler
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen

115.101 JPY 0.256 (0.22%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Singapore Dollar Kâr para birimi: Yen

SGDJPY fiyatı bugün -0.22% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 114.833 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 115.462 aralığında işlem gördü.

Singapore Dollar vs Yen hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
114.833 115.462
Yıllık aralık
107.060 116.493
Önceki kapanış
115.35 7
Açılış
115.30 1
Satış
115.10 1
Alış
115.13 1
Düşük
114.83 3
Yüksek
115.46 2
Hacim
61.163 K
Günlük değişim
-0.22%
Aylık değişim
0.53%
6 aylık değişim
3.13%
Yıllık değişim
3.02%
21 Eylül, Pazar