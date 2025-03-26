报价部分
货币 / SGDJPY
回到货币

SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen

114.923 JPY 0.022 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Singapore Dollar 盈利货币: Yen

今日SGDJPY汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点114.805和高点115.014进行交易。

关注Singapore Dollar vs Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

SGDJPY新闻

SGDJPY交易应用程序

日范围
114.805 115.014
年范围
107.060 116.493
前一天收盘价
114.90 1
开盘价
114.99 7
卖价
114.92 3
买价
114.95 3
最低价
114.80 5
最高价
115.01 4
交易量
3.918 K
日变化
0.02%
月变化
0.38%
6个月变化
2.97%
年变化
2.86%
18 九月, 星期四
23:30
JPY
居民消费价格指数（不含食品和能源）年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.5%
前值
3.4%
23:30
JPY
核心全国居民消费价格指数年率 y/y
实际值
预测值
3.0%
前值
3.1%