货币 / SGDJPY
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen
114.923 JPY 0.022 (0.02%)
版块: 货币 基础: Singapore Dollar 盈利货币: Yen
今日SGDJPY汇率已更改0.02%。当日，交易品种以低点114.805和高点115.014进行交易。
关注Singapore Dollar vs Yen动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJPY新闻
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 01/09: Cautious Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 20/08: Shifting Cautious Outlooks (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 13/08: Trading Dance Lower (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 06/08: Sustained Punch Back (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 31/07: Strong Reversal Higher (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 24/07: Lower Ground Appears Again (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis today 17/07: Near-Term Highs (chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 02/07: Long-Term Lows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 24/06: Volatile Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 11/06: Optimism Grows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 03//06: Bearish Sentiment (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/05: Optimistic Bear Trend (Chart)
- USD/SGD Today 22/04: Downward Pressure Sustains (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/04: Bold Move Lower (chart)
- Asia FX, dollar little cheered by Trump tariff relief; Chinese yuan at 17-yr low
- Asia FX creeps higher, Chinese yuan at 17-yr low as Trump presses on with tariffs
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 08/04: Higher Price Range (Chart)
- Asia FX steadies from Trump tariff shock; yuan at 19-mth low amid escalation fears
- Asia FX extends gains as dollar slumps on Trump tariffs
- Asia FX skittish, dollar holds gains as Trump’s liberation day looms
- Asia FX weak as Trump’s April 2 tariffs approach; Aussie flat after RBA hold
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX ticks up as dollar eases after Trump auto tariffs
- Asia FX treads water as Trump tariff concerns linger; Australia CPI in focus
SGDJPY交易应用程序
Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Quantum Equilibrium 是一款市场分析工具，旨在实时识别和监控 Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 和 Weekend Gaps 。它通过分析 30 个活跃交易品种 （包括 黄金 (XAUUSD) 和主要外汇货币对）提供精准的市场洞察。 该工具能够在 Fair Value Gaps (FVG) 形成时进行检测，提供有关市场失衡的信息，这些失衡可能预示着潜在的价格反转或趋势延续。它还能识别周五收盘与周一开盘之间的 Weekend Gaps ，突出显示常带来交易机会的市场情况。 Quantum Equilibrium 提供 实时数据 和 即时通知 ，通过 MetaTrader 5 和移动推送通知确保及时了解市场动态。它涵盖多种市场，包括： 外汇货币对 : EURUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURAUD, EURNZD, EURCHF, EURCAD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDSGD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, GBPNZD, GB
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
想要在实际的 Tick 数据上进行回测您的 EA 吗？那就毫无疑问地选择 Real Tick Data Creator 吧。在策略测试器上的 Tick 数据并非真实，不能反映价格的真实波动，而仅仅是一种模拟。但是通过这款软件，您可以在真实的 Tick 数据上进行策略回测。 "Real Tick Data Creator" 是一款创新型软件，旨在为使用 Metatrader 4 平台的交易者提供准确和真实的 Tick 数据，满足其回测和分析需求。通过这个强大的工具，用户可以生成从实时市场条件记录下来的真实 Tick 数据，从而能够以最高的精度进行对其交易策略的全面测试。 Real Tick Data Creator 为交易者提供了进行彻底回测和分析所需的工具，使他们能够做出更明智的交易决策，在金融市场上取得更大的成功。凭借其对准确性、定制性和用户友好性的承诺，Real Tick Data Creator 在 Metatrader 4 生态系统中树立了 Tick 数据生成软件的新标准。 Tick 数据从 2012 年开始至当前月份，包括以下符号： AUDCHF AUDCAD AUDJPY
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
日范围
114.805 115.014
年范围
107.060 116.493
- 前一天收盘价
- 114.90 1
- 开盘价
- 114.99 7
- 卖价
- 114.92 3
- 买价
- 114.95 3
- 最低价
- 114.80 5
- 最高价
- 115.01 4
- 交易量
- 3.918 K
- 日变化
- 0.02%
- 月变化
- 0.38%
- 6个月变化
- 2.97%
- 年变化
- 2.86%
18 九月, 星期四
23:30
JPY
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.5%
- 前值
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.0%
- 前值
- 3.1%