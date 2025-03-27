Valute / SGDJPY
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen
115.101 JPY 0.256 (0.22%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Singapore Dollar Valuta di profitto: Yen
Il tasso di cambio SGDJPY ha avuto una variazione del -0.22% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 114.833 e ad un massimo di 115.462.
Segui le dinamiche di Singapore Dollar vs Yen. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
114.833 115.462
Intervallo Annuale
107.060 116.493
- Chiusura Precedente
- 115.35 7
- Apertura
- 115.30 1
- Bid
- 115.10 1
- Ask
- 115.13 1
- Minimo
- 114.83 3
- Massimo
- 115.46 2
- Volume
- 61.163 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.22%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.53%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 3.13%
- Variazione Annuale
- 3.02%
21 settembre, domenica