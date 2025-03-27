통화 / SGDJPY
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen
115.101 JPY 0.256 (0.22%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Singapore Dollar 수익 통화: Yen
SGDJPY 환율이 오늘 -0.22%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 114.833이고 고가는 115.462이었습니다.
Singapore Dollar vs Yen 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
SGDJPY News
일일 변동 비율
114.833 115.462
년간 변동
107.060 116.493
- 이전 종가
- 115.35 7
- 시가
- 115.30 1
- Bid
- 115.10 1
- Ask
- 115.13 1
- 저가
- 114.83 3
- 고가
- 115.46 2
- 볼륨
- 61.163 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.22%
- 월 변동
- 0.53%
- 6개월 변동
- 3.13%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.02%
20 9월, 토요일