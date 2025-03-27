CotationsSections
Devises / SGDJPY
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen

115.101 JPY 0.256 (0.22%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Singapore Dollar Devise de profit: Yen

Le taux de change de SGDJPY a changé de -0.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 114.833 et à un maximum de 115.462.

Suivez la dynamique Singapore Dollar vs Yen. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
114.833 115.462
Range Annuel
107.060 116.493
Clôture Précédente
115.35 7
Ouverture
115.30 1
Bid
115.10 1
Ask
115.13 1
Plus Bas
114.83 3
Plus Haut
115.46 2
Volume
61.163 K
Changement quotidien
-0.22%
Changement Mensuel
0.53%
Changement à 6 Mois
3.13%
Changement Annuel
3.02%
20 septembre, samedi