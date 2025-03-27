Devises / SGDJPY
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen
115.101 JPY 0.256 (0.22%)
Secteur: Devise Base: Singapore Dollar Devise de profit: Yen
Le taux de change de SGDJPY a changé de -0.22% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 114.833 et à un maximum de 115.462.
Suivez la dynamique Singapore Dollar vs Yen. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
114.833 115.462
Range Annuel
107.060 116.493
- Clôture Précédente
- 115.35 7
- Ouverture
- 115.30 1
- Bid
- 115.10 1
- Ask
- 115.13 1
- Plus Bas
- 114.83 3
- Plus Haut
- 115.46 2
- Volume
- 61.163 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.22%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.53%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 3.13%
- Changement Annuel
- 3.02%
20 septembre, samedi