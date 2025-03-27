CotaçõesSeções
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen

115.419 JPY 0.518 (0.45%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Singapore Dollar Moeda de lucro: Yen

A taxa do SGDJPY para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 114.805 e o mais alto foi 115.507.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Singapore Dollar vs Yen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

Aplicativos de negociação para SGDJPY

Faixa diária
114.805 115.507
Faixa anual
107.060 116.493
Fechamento anterior
114.90 1
Open
114.99 7
Bid
115.41 9
Ask
115.44 9
Low
114.80 5
High
115.50 7
Volume
60.273 K
Mudança diária
0.45%
Mudança mensal
0.81%
Mudança de 6 meses
3.42%
Mudança anual
3.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC) Excl. Alimentos e Energia (Anual)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.5%
Prév.
3.4%
23:30
JPY
Núcleo do Índice de Preços ao Consumidor (IPC)
Atu.
Projeç.
3.0%
Prév.
3.1%