Moedas / SGDJPY
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SGDJPY: Singapore Dollar vs Yen
115.419 JPY 0.518 (0.45%)
Setor: Moeda Base: Singapore Dollar Moeda de lucro: Yen
A taxa do SGDJPY para hoje mudou para 0.45%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 114.805 e o mais alto foi 115.507.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Singapore Dollar vs Yen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SGDJPY Notícias
- USD/SGD Analysis 17/09: Speculative Lower Outlook (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 01/09: Cautious Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 20/08: Shifting Cautious Outlooks (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 13/08: Trading Dance Lower (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 06/08: Sustained Punch Back (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 31/07: Strong Reversal Higher (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis 24/07: Lower Ground Appears Again (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis today 17/07: Near-Term Highs (chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 02/07: Long-Term Lows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 24/06: Volatile Trading (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 11/06: Optimism Grows (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 03//06: Bearish Sentiment (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/05: Optimistic Bear Trend (Chart)
- USD/SGD Today 22/04: Downward Pressure Sustains (Chart)
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 15/04: Bold Move Lower (chart)
- Asia FX, dollar little cheered by Trump tariff relief; Chinese yuan at 17-yr low
- Asia FX creeps higher, Chinese yuan at 17-yr low as Trump presses on with tariffs
- USD/SGD Analysis Today 08/04: Higher Price Range (Chart)
- Asia FX steadies from Trump tariff shock; yuan at 19-mth low amid escalation fears
- Asia FX extends gains as dollar slumps on Trump tariffs
- Asia FX skittish, dollar holds gains as Trump’s liberation day looms
- Asia FX weak as Trump’s April 2 tariffs approach; Aussie flat after RBA hold
- Asia FX mixed: yen up on strong Tokyo CPI; Aussie dlr slips on RBA rate-hold bets
- Asia FX ticks up as dollar eases after Trump auto tariffs
Aplicativos de negociação para SGDJPY
Quantum Equilibrium EA
Valentin Pandarov
Quantum Equilibrium é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado projetada para identificar e monitorar Fair Value Gaps (FVG) e Weekend Gaps em tempo real. Ela fornece insights precisos ao analisar 30 símbolos negociados ativamente , incluindo Gold (XAUUSD) e os principais pares de moedas. A ferramenta detecta Fair Value Gaps (FVG) à medida que se formam, oferecendo informações sobre desequilíbrios de mercado que podem indicar potenciais reversões ou continuações de preços. Ela tam
Richter mt5
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Sequoia mt5
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Sequoia v4
The Sequoia Expert Advisor is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. Based on the analysis of prices over a specific time interval, it reveals the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indication system based on real data. When the strength of the trend and its direction changes, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms include signals about overbought and oversold markets. A purchase occurs if the signal falls belo
Richter mt4
A Richter Expert is a professional market analyst working using a specialized algorithm. By analyzing prices over a specific time period, it determines the strength and amplitude of prices using a unique indicator system based on real data. When the trend and its direction change, the expert closes the current position and opens a new one. The bot's algorithms take into account signals about overbought and oversold markets. Buying occurs when the signal falls below a certain level and then rise
Real Tick Data Creator
Baha Eddine Tahouri
Procurando fazer backtesting do seu EA com dados reais de ticks? Não procure mais, o Real Tick Data Creator é a solução. Os dados de ticks no testador de estratégias não são reais e não refletem como o preço realmente se moveu, em vez disso, é apenas uma simulação. Mas com este software, você pode fazer backtesting de suas estratégias com dados reais de ticks. "Real Tick Data Creator" é um software inovador projetado para fornecer aos traders que utilizam a plataforma Metatrader 4 dados preciso
FX Levels Premium indicator for MT4
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Fx Levels Premium Indicator Support and Resistance are important concepts in trading. Fx Levels Premium was created to easily draw important levels of support and resistance for the active trader. The indicator will give you all important levels (support/resistance) to watch for a wide range of assets. Trading without these levels on your chart is like driving a car for a long journey without a roadmap. You would be confused and blind. Support and resistance levels should be used as guideline
Faixa diária
114.805 115.507
Faixa anual
107.060 116.493
- Fechamento anterior
- 114.90 1
- Open
- 114.99 7
- Bid
- 115.41 9
- Ask
- 115.44 9
- Low
- 114.80 5
- High
- 115.50 7
- Volume
- 60.273 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.45%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 3.42%
- Mudança anual
- 3.30%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.5%
- Prév.
- 3.4%
23:30
JPY
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- 3.0%
- Prév.
- 3.1%