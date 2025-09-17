FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / GBPPLN
Geri dön - Dövizler

GBPPLN: Pound Sterling vs Zloty

4.88593 PLN 0.01270 (0.26%)
Sektör: Döviz Baz: Pound Sterling Kâr para birimi: Zloty

GBPPLN döviz kuru bugün -0.26% değişti. Gün boyunca döviz kuru, 1 GBP başına Düşük fiyatı olarak 4.88069 PLN ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 4.90193 PLN aralığında işlem gördü.

İngiliz poundu vs Polonya zlotisi hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Fiyat grafiği, İngiliz poundu fiyatının geçmişte nasıl değiştiğini gösterir. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPPLN haberleri

Günlük aralık
4.88069 4.90193
Yıllık aralık
4.84156 5.27143
Önceki kapanış
4.8986 3
Açılış
4.8920 0
Satış
4.8859 3
Alış
4.8862 3
Düşük
4.8806 9
Yüksek
4.9019 3
Hacim
35.731 K
Günlük değişim
-0.26%
Aylık değişim
-0.51%
6 aylık değişim
-2.32%
Yıllık değişim
-5.09%
21 Eylül, Pazar