GBPPLN: Pound Sterling vs Zloty

4.89983 PLN 0.00590 (0.12%)
版块: 货币 基础: Pound Sterling 盈利货币: Zloty

今日GBPPLN汇率已更改by -0.12%。当日，该货币每1GBP以低点4.89449 PLN和高点4.90413 PLN进行交易。

关注英镑vs波兰兹罗提动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。历史图表显示了过去英国英镑价格的变化情况。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

日范围
4.89449 4.90413
年范围
4.84156 5.27143
前一天收盘价
4.9057 3
开盘价
4.8990 1
卖价
4.8998 3
买价
4.9001 3
最低价
4.8944 9
最高价
4.9041 3
交易量
1.866 K
日变化
-0.12%
月变化
-0.23%
6个月变化
-2.04%
年变化
-4.82%
17 九月, 星期三