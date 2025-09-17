QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GBPPLN
GBPPLN: Pound Sterling vs Zloty

4.88593 PLN 0.01270 (0.26%)
Settore: Valuta Base: Pound Sterling Valuta di profitto: Zloty

Il tasso di cambio GBPPLN ha avuto una variazione del -0.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, la valuta è stata scambiata ad un minimo di 4.88069 PLN e ad un massimo di 4.90193 PLN per 1 GBP.

Segui le dinamiche di Sterlina Britannica vs Zloty Polacco. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Il grafico storico mostra come il prezzo di Sterlina Britannica sia cambiato in passato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.88069 4.90193
Intervallo Annuale
4.84156 5.27143
Chiusura Precedente
4.8986 3
Apertura
4.8920 0
Bid
4.8859 3
Ask
4.8862 3
Minimo
4.8806 9
Massimo
4.9019 3
Volume
35.731 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.26%
Variazione Mensile
-0.51%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.32%
Variazione Annuale
-5.09%
21 settembre, domenica