시세섹션
통화 / GBPPLN
통화로 돌아가기

GBPPLN: Pound Sterling vs Zloty

4.88593 PLN 0.01270 (0.26%)
부문: 통화 베이스: Pound Sterling 수익 통화: Zloty

GBPPLN 환율이 당일 -0.26%로 변동했습니다. 당일 동안 통화는 1 GBP당 저가 4.88069 PLN와 고가 4.90193 PLN로 거래되었습니다

영국 파운드 vs 폴란드 줄러티 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 과거 차트는 영국 파운드 가격이 과거에 어떻게 변했는지 보여줍니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GBPPLN News

일일 변동 비율
4.88069 4.90193
년간 변동
4.84156 5.27143
이전 종가
4.8986 3
시가
4.8920 0
Bid
4.8859 3
Ask
4.8862 3
저가
4.8806 9
고가
4.9019 3
볼륨
35.731 K
일일 변동
-0.26%
월 변동
-0.51%
6개월 변동
-2.32%
년간 변동율
-5.09%
20 9월, 토요일