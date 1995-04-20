TrendExplorerMTF

An indicator of the trend direction of a trading instrument on different timeframes. The author's method of calculating the trend is used.





You can enable and disable different timeframes.





Suitable for working with currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrencies.





Settings:

ATR Multiplier - ATR multiplier;

- ATR multiplier; ATR Period - ATR indicator period;

- ATR indicator period; ATR Max Bars (Max 10.000) - Number of bars to calculate;

- Number of bars to calculate; Candle shift to Calculate - Report start bar; On/Off Timeframe M1 - Enable different timeframes;

- Enable different timeframes; On/Off Timeframe M5;

On/Off Timeframe M15;

On/Off Timeframe M30;

On/Off Timeframe H1;

On/Off Timeframe H4;

On/Off Timeframe D1;

On/Off Timeframe W1;

On/Off Timeframe MN1; Alert Notification - Notification of type "Alert";

- Notification of type "Alert"; Mobile Notification - PUSH notification;

- PUSH notification; Email Notification - Notification to EMAIL; Draw Lines - Draw lines;

- Draw lines; Draw Panel - Draw a panel; Horizontal spacing for the control panel - X-coordinate for the control panel;

- X-coordinate for the control panel; Vertical spacing for the control panel - Y-coordinate for the control panel.



