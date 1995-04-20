Weiss Wave

If you are a market operator looking for an advanced solution to identify trends and trend reversals in financial markets, the Weiss Wave indicator could be what you need.

Based on the principle of Elliott wave analysis and combining multiple indicators, the indicator provides a comprehensive view of the market in an easy and intuitive way, even for less experienced traders. With clear and easy-to-interpret buy/sell signals, the indicator provides reliable guidance for identifying trends and trend reversals.

Moreover, the use of divergences, as shown in the images, can provide valuable information about possible reversal signals to the upside or downside. All of this, combined with supply and demand analysis, allows for a complete and professional view of the market.

Parameter:

-The indicator only presents one parameter, which is used for calculating the Weiss, and can be used with a minimum of 2 up to a maximum of free interpretation.

It is important to note that the Weiss Wave indicator should not be considered as the only source of information for making investment decisions. However, when used in conjunction with other information and analysis, the indicator can be a powerful and efficient tool for making informed decisions.

Purchase the Weiss Wave indicator now and start identifying trends and trend reversals in a professional and precise manner.


