Triple rsi oscillator

Ready trading strategy for scalping. When the blue line crosses the red line from the bottom up, we open a buy order. When the red line crosses the blue line from bottom to top, we open a sell order. Indicator period 14. Currency pairs: GBPUSD, EURUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. USDCHF, USDCAD. Stoploss is set from 45 to 75 points, depending on the currency pair (you need to experiment). TakeProfit is set from 20 to 40 points, depending on the currency pair. The best time to trade is from 09:00 am to 20:00 pm.

What lot size to trade:
  • if the balance is from $100 to $500 - lot size is 0.01
  • if balance is from $500 to $1000 - lot size is 0.03
  • if balance is from $1000 to $2500 - lot size is 0.04
  • if the balance is from $2500 to $4500 - lot size is 0.05
  • if the balance is from $4500 to $7000 - lot size is 0.07

Description of the indicator:
  • This indicator combines 3 different RSI smoothed oscillators with mathematical signal processing.

Indicator settings:
  • period_rsi - indicator period. The default value is = 14.
