If you do not have your own trading strategy yet, you can use our ready-made trading strategy in the form of this indicator. The Your Trends indicator tracks the market trend, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price.

The indicator is based on price divergence. Also, only moving averages and a special algorithm are used for work. It will help in finding entry points in the analysis and shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows. Can be used as a filter in trading.

It can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. We should not forget that the approach to trading should be complex, additional information is required to enter the market.
