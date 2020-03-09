Lot Size EA with Risk Reward ratio


This is a Risk Calculator for Forex, and Everything Else You Trade on MT4.

If you're constantly trying to figure out how to calculate lot size in forex, then this will make your life a lot easier. 

  • It will automatically calculate your lot size based on where you put your stop loss.
  • It will also calculate your risk Reward ratio based on where you decide to take profit. 
  • The moment you click on "Buy" or "Sell" on the calculator; two lines will appear on the chart. One for your Stop Loss, and one for your Take Profit. 
  • The lines will be clearly marked with SL and TP. The TP line will also show the Risk Reward ratio.

This calculator is strictly for Market Execution orders and not Pending Orders. This is only available on MT4 at the moment. 


Video Lot Size EA with Risk Reward ratio
Önerilen ürünler
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Deposit :   from 100 deposit units Trading pairs: I recommend currency pairs: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Trading period :  Any Account: You should use ECN-ECN.Pro accounts with five-digit quotes with a moderate size (spread). Parameters: USING - Choice, trading risk or fixed lot RISK/LOT - Lot Risk Value RESTORING_THE_BALANCE - Restoring balance* HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Reset the Global Variable TAKE_PROFIT - Set profit STOP_LOSS - Set loss COUNT_BUY - The number of s
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Binary Options Copier Remote is a powerful tool to copy binary options trades remotely between multiple accounts at different locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his binary options trades with the others globally on his own rules. One provider can copy trades to unlimited receivers and one receiver can get trade from unlimited providers as well. The provider can set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will no
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Curve Basic
Roberto Sau
5 (2)
Uzman Danışmanlar
BACKTEST NOW!  (or see backtest sreenshots below, last update: 30/4/2021 ) ( How to backtest any system correctly ) LIVE SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/995254 CURVE is a Honest, Secure and Automated Software for Generation of Daily Profits on Forex Market. With its fully automatic architecture, CURVE is an autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions. Martingale, Grid, Averaging and other dangerous strategies are NOT used. CUR
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Uzman Danışmanlar
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Smart Funded HFT EA ile Ticaret Potansiyelinizi Açın! VPS GEREKTİRMEZ / AYAR DOSYALARI GEREKTİRMEZ / PRİZ VE OYNAT KEYFİNİ ÇIKARIN / kolay kurulum videosunu aşağıda kontrol edin SINIRLI SÜRE İÇİN TANITIM FİYATI Ticaret sırrımı paylaşmaktan heyecan duyuyorum – Smart Funded EA. Yüzlerce zorlukla mükemmel bir başarı oranıyla mücadele ettim ve şimdi sıra ticaret oyununuzu yükseltmeye geldi! BU EA, HFT KULLANIMINA İZİN VEREN PROP FİRMALARIN HFT ZORLUKLARINI GEÇMEK İÇİN TASARLANMIŞTIR. HFT KULLANIMINA
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Uzman Danışmanlar
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Quantum Gold Bot
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
Black Out EA
Jason Thato Hartley
Uzman Danışmanlar
Thank you for visiting us. We would like to introduce our new BLACK OUT EA which comes along with a moving average indicator for better trading This EA open and closes trades for you, no need to stress yourself. You can trade on any broker using any time frame . there are no restrictions!! You can easily increase your Lot size on the EA settings Backtest was done for two months. stay tuned for more !!!
DracoAI
Hua Manh Hung
Uzman Danışmanlar
DracoAI is a revolutionary automated forex trading robot based on neural network.  Loss coverage is our premium exclusive feature. DracoAI IS: THE BEST MONEY MAKING SERVICE & STABLE PASSIVE INCOME PROFIT, EVEN IF YOU DO NOT PARTICIPATE IN BIDDING FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE AND STABILITY DracoAI IS SAFE, BECAUSE: WE GUARANTEE THE SAFETY OF YOUR FUNDS NEGATIVE RESULTS OF TRADING ARE COVERED BY OUR RESERVE FUND 100% CONFIDENTIALITY Monitoring  - most popular signal at MQL5 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/s
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Uzman Danışmanlar
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
T Rex Monster EA
Ramzi Abuwarda
Uzman Danışmanlar
T-REX_EA , MT4 için tasarlanmış güçlü ve akıllı bir ticaret robotudur. Gelişmiş stratejilerin bir kombinasyonunu kullanarak sürekli kar elde etmek amacıyla çalışır. Bu Uzman Danışman, piyasa trendlerini analiz etmek ve işlemlerinizde en iyi giriş ve çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için yapay zeka teknikleri, kırılma stratejileri, mum çubuğu formasyonları, hacim profili ve arz-talep bölgelerinden yararlanır. Ana Özellikler: Çok Stratejili Yaklaşım : EA, yapay zeka tabanlı analiz ile geleneksel kırıl
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Uzman Danışmanlar
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.04 (55)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Sessions NY London Tokyo
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Gösterge, dünya borsalarının çalışma saatlerini gösterir. Hangi pazarların şu anda en aktif olduğunu görmenize yardımcı olur Benim  #1 Pro  Utility : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Bana ulaşın  sorularınız varsa Şu anda en volatil enstrümanları seçmenize yardımcı olur; Özellikle gün içi traderlar için faydalıdır; 1) 1H ve altı zaman dilimlerinde kullanıldığında: çizgiler, grafikteki çubukların gerçek konumuna karşılık gelecek ve grafik hareket ettirildiğinde işlem seanslarının çizgileri grafik
Golden Suite
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden Suite is positioned as an innovative trading advisor that combines proven trading strategies. Its goal is to provide traders with a reliable system of market analysis, forecasting and recommendations based on deep data analysis. The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Key features of the Golden Suite: MARKET SETTINGS auto-selection of indicators risk % of deposit trailing stop news filter multi-timeframe depending on the market si
Pound sterling M5 scalping
Andrey Kozak
Uzman Danışmanlar
Robot scalper for M5 timeframe. Trades on the GBPUSD currency pair. This robot has been specially developed by a company of professional traders for trading in the pound sterling. The robot approximately opens 5 to 15 trades every day. It is best to trade with brokers that have a low spread on GBPUSD up to 10 pips. The recommended minimum deposit to start is $500 or more. Advantages: does not use martingale. not a net. every trade has a stop loss. professional bot specifically for the GBPUSD p
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
Uzman Danışmanlar
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Yardımcı programlar
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Exotic Adv
Ivan Simonika
Uzman Danışmanlar
Exotic Bot   is a multi -cream multifunctional adviser working on any time frame and in any market conditions. The robot’s work is taken as a system of averaging with the non -geometric progression of the construction of a trading grid. Built -in protection systems: special filters, spreading, internal restriction of trading time. Building a trading grid, taking into account important internal levels. The ability to configure trading aggressiveness. Work postponed orders with trailing orders. T
Reversal Monster Mini
Abdulfattah Yahya Mohammed Alhazmi
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Most advanced and comprehensive EA to trade Trend Reversals/Pullbacks It is a very profitable EA, to trade trends breakout, and manage trades, takeprofit, stoploss, move to breakeven, and trailing stop. The   “Reversal Monster EA”   trades Reversal/Pullbacks when the current price of the pair pullback to a predefined horizontal level or trendline on the currency chart. The opening of the position can be immediate after pullback to the drawn trendline or after closing the candle below/above
FREE
Universal MT4 MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
MACD göstergesinde ticaret robotu Bu, ticaret robotunun basitleştirilmiş bir sürümüdür, yalnızca bir giriş stratejisi kullanır (gelişmiş sürümde 10'dan fazla strateji vardır) Uzman Avantajları: Scalping, Martingale, ızgara ticareti. Sadece bir emir veya bir emirler tablosu ile alım satım kurabilirsiniz. Dinamik, sabit veya çarpan adımı ve işlem lotu ile son derece özelleştirilebilir bir emirler tablosu, Expert Advisor'ı hemen hemen her işlem enstrümanına uyarlamanıza olanak tanır. Düşüş
Lot and Risk Calculator
Siddharam Gaddi
Yardımcı programlar
Set your Entry Stop-loss and Profit with Lot size calculator in one click. We designed this EA to calculate Lot size automatically based on Risk percentage on Account balance Reward options are alliable to  1:1 , 1:2 , 1:3 cancel not executed trader at one single click. Don't need to go to any position calculator or any lot size calculator get your lot size based on candle price action.
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA MT4 ile olağanüstü hızlı işlem kopyalama deneyimi yaşayın. Kolay 1 dakikalık kurulumuyla bu işlem kopyalayıcısı, aynı Windows bilgisayarda veya Windows VPS'te birden fazla MetaTrader terminali arasında işlemleri kopyalamanıza olanak tanır ve 0.5 saniyenin altındaki şimşek hızında kopyalama hızları sunar. Başlangıç seviyesinde veya profesyonel bir tüccar olsanız da, Local Trade Copier EA MT4 , spesifik ihtiyaçlarınıza göre özelleştirmek için geniş bir seçenek yelpazesi sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Ultimate Extractor MT4
Clifton Creath
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT4 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 4 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. Ability to combine multiple accounts and MT4 and MT5 into a single dashboard. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT4 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metric
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Fotokopi->Kullanışlı ve hızlı arayüz etkileşimi, kullanıcılar hemen kullanabilir       ->>>> Windows bilgisayarlarda veya VPS Windows'ta kullanılması önerilir Özellikler: Çeşitlendirilmiş ve kişiselleştirilmiş kopyalama ticareti ayarları: 1. Farklı sinyal kaynakları için farklı lot modları ayarlanabilir 2. İleri ve geri kopyalama ticareti için farklı sinyal kaynakları ayarlanabilir 3. Sinyaller yorumlarla ayarlanabilir 4. Lotun sözleşme lotuna göre kalibre edilip edilmeyeceği Çeşitlendirilmiş v
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider , Telegram'a sinyal göndermeyi sağlayan ve hesabınızı bir sinyal sağlayıcısına dönüştüren kullanımı kolay ve tamamen özelleştirilebilir bir araçtır. Mesajların formatı tamamen özelleştirilebilir! Ancak basit kullanım için, önceden tanımlanmış bir şablonu seçebilir ve mesajın belirli kısımlarını etkinleştirebilir veya devre dışı bırakabilirsiniz. [ Demo ]  [ Kullanım Kılavuzu ] [ MT5 Sürümü ] [ Discord Sürümü ] [ Telegram Kanalı ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Kurulum
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 (Kopyacı MT4) sadece basit bir yerel trade kopyalayıcı değildir; günümüzün alım satım zorlukları için tasarlanmış eksiksiz bir risk yönetimi ve yürütme çerçevesidir. Prop firm sınavlarından kişisel hesap yönetimine kadar, güçlü yürütme, sermaye koruması, esnek yapılandırma ve gelişmiş işlem yönetimi ile her duruma uyum sağlar. Kopyalayıcı hem Master (gönderici) hem de Slave (alıcı) modlarında çalışır ve piyasa emirleri ile bekleyen emirlerin gerçek zamanlı senkroni
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Yardımcı programlar
MetaTrader 4 için ticaret fotokopisi.       Herhangi bir hesaptan forex işlemlerini, pozisyonlarını, emirlerini kopyalar. En iyi ticari fotokopi makinelerinden biridir.       MT4 - MT4, MT5 - MT4       için       KOPYLOT MT4       sürüm (veya       MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5       için       KOPYLOT MT5       sürüm). MT5 sürümü Tam tanım   +DEMO +PDF Nasıl alınır Nasıl kurulur     Günlük Dosyaları nasıl alınır?     Nasıl Test Edilir ve Optimize Edilir     Expforex'in tüm ürünleri için fotokopi   sür
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Yardımcı programlar
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Risk/Reward Tool, MetaTrader 4'te işlem planlama, görselleştirme ve gerçekleştirme şeklinizi devrim niteliğinde değiştirmek için tasarlanmış profesyonel düzeyde bir Uzman Danışmandır. İster hassas risk yönetimine değer veren isteğe bağlı bir trader olun, ister işlem kurulumlarını görsel olarak test etmesi gereken bir strateji geliştiricisi olun, bu araç zarif ve sezgisel bir arayüzde ihtiyacınız olan her şeyi sağlar. Temel pozisyon hesaplayıcılarından farklı olarak, Risk/Reward Tool görsel işlem
Draw Agent
Omar Alkassar
Yardımcı programlar
Draw Agent, tüm grafik analizlerinizi, karalamalarınızı, notlarınızı ve daha fazlasını oluşturmanız ve yönetmeniz için güzel ve yenilikçi bir yol olarak tasarlanmıştır. Bu araç, grafik alanını bir kara tahta olarak ele almak ve elle çizmek için serbest çizim yöntemi sağlar. Bu Serbest Çizim aracı, tablodaki olayları işaretlemek veya vurgulamak için MT4/MT5 tablolarına çizim yapmanızı sağlar. Elliott dalgalarını elle çizmek, çizelgede çizgiler çizmek veya çizelgenizdeki fikirleri göstermek istiy
TPSpro Trade PRO
Roman Podpora
4.67 (6)
Yardımcı programlar
Belirli bir stop-loss seviyesine göre pozisyon büyüklüğünü veya riski anında hesaplayabilen bir araç, hem profesyonel hem de acemi yatırımcılar için kritik öneme sahiptir. TRADE PRO işlem aracı, hızlı ve doğru hesaplamalar sağlayarak, zamana duyarlı ve değişken piyasa koşullarında karar vermenize yardımcı olur. MT5 SÜRÜMÜ        /     Ek kurulum malzemeleri Başlıca işlevler: Orijinal. Sade. Etkili. Ana işlem panelini açmanın benzersiz ve kullanışlı bir yolu: Fare imlecinizi grafiğin sağ tarafı
Fast Trade MT4
Alexey Valeev
4.8 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
This trading panel has been developed for fast and comfortable operation of the financial markets. It is equipped with the necessary functions for manual and semi-automated trading. Due to the presence of the order trailing feature, trailing stop and automatic closure by equity, profit, time. You can use it to automate your trading system. All you have to do is open a position and set the parameters for maintenance, everything else will be handled by the EA. If you want to limit your losses, set
DFGX Dashboard
Tsvetan Tsvetanov
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Take your trading to the next level with DFGX - our second generation Dynamic Fibonacci Grid. This new, powerful and easy to use application is specially designed and optimized for contrarian intraday trading, scalping and news trading on the Forex market. This system is the ideal solution for active professional traders and scalpers who are looking for innovative ways to optimize their strategy. The system also provides excellent opportunity for new traders who want to learn to trade in a syste
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Take a Break
Eric Emmrich
5 (31)
Yardımcı programlar
The most advanced news filter on MQL market - free demo available Take a Break has transformed from a basic news filter into a comprehensive account protection solution. It seamlessly pauses any other Expert Advisors during news events or based on your custom filters, all while safeguarding your EA settings - restoring them automatically when trading resumes for complete peace of mind. Typical use cases: A single news filter for all your EAs. Stop trading during news/high volatility (+ close all
Multi Copy
Kaijun Wang
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Fotokopi->Kullanışlı ve hızlı arayüz etkileşimi, kullanıcılar hemen kullanabilir       ->>>> Windows bilgisayarlarda veya VPS Windows'ta kullanılması önerilir Temel işlevler: Kopyalama ticaretinin normal etkileşim hızı 0,5 saniyeden azdır Sinyal kaynaklarını otomatik olarak algıla ve sinyal kaynağı hesaplarının bir listesini görüntüle Sembolleri otomatik olarak eşleştirin, farklı platformlarda yaygın olarak kullanılan ticaret sembollerinin %95'i (farklı ekler gibi özel durumlar) otomatik olarak
News Dashboard MT4
Taras Slobodyanik
4.5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu kontrol paneli üç kaynaktan güncel haberleri görüntüler: ForexFactory.com web sitesinden (FFC takvimi), Investing.com web sitesinden ve mql5.com Ekonomik Takviminden. Haberleri etki alanına ve ülkeye göre sıralayabilir, tek tıkla grafikte görüntüleyebilirsiniz. 'Ctrl' tuşunu basılı tutarak sıralamak için birkaç farklı 'para birimi' veya 'etki' seçebilirsiniz. Ayrıca bu yardımcı program yalnızca tahmini değil, aynı zamanda sitede göründükten sonraki gerçek değerleri de gösterir. Her haber içi
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Yardımcı programlar
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Manager Assistant MT4
Ianina Nadirova
Yardımcı programlar
Manuel işlemlerinizi geliştirin: Hızlı ve doğru otomatik risk yönetimi için Ticaret Yöneticisi Yardımcısı Ücretsiz demo sürümünü kullanarak Trade Manager Assistant'ın tüm kurulum talimatlarını edinin ve özelliklerini keşfedin. Daha fazla ayrıntı için   https://www.mql5.com/blogs/post/758625 adresine   bakın.       . Manuel işlem yapmak dikkatli analiz ve hızlı kararlar gerektirir, ancak işlem parametreleri üzerindeki uygulama hataları, tutarsızlıklar ve karışıklık riski karları azaltabilir ve g
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Yardımcı programlar
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
Basket EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Basket EA MT4 , güçlü bir kâr alma aracı ve kapsamlı bir hesap koruma sistemini basit ve kullanımı kolay bir çözümde birleştirir. Ana amacı, tüm açık pozisyonları tek tek değil, bir sepet (basket) olarak yöneterek, hesabınızın toplam kâr ve zararını tamamen kontrol altında tutmaktır. EA; sepet düzeyinde take profit, stop loss, break even ve trailing stop gibi özellikler sunar. Bunlar, bakiye yüzdesi, sabit bir para birimi değeri ya da yönetilen işlemlerin ortalama pip hedefi olarak ayarlanabili
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Yardımcı programlar
1 tıklama ile ticaret için Ticaret Paneli.   Pozisyonlar ve emirlerle çalışmak!   Grafikten veya klavyeden alım satım. Alım satım panelimizi kullanarak, grafikten tek bir tıklamayla alım satım yapabilir ve alım satım işlemlerini standart MetaTrader kontrolünden 30 kat daha hızlı gerçekleştirebilirsiniz. Bir tüccar için hayatı kolaylaştıran ve bir tüccarın ticaret faaliyetlerini çok daha hızlı ve daha rahat gerçekleştirmesine yardımcı olan parametrelerin ve işlevlerin otomatik hesaplamaları. Graf
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
Yardımcı programlar
Anında gün ve hafta bazında kapalı işlem geçmişinizi, mevcut açık işlemlerinizi ve döviz maruziyetinizi tek bir grafikte görün! Karlı işlemleri ve mevcut düşüşünüzün işlem portföyünüzde nerede olduğunu belirlemek için ısı haritasını kullanın. Hızlı Kapatma Düğmeleri Hızlı kapatma düğmelerini kullanarak tek bir semboldeki her işlemi kapatın, tek tek işlemleri tamamen kapatın veya bir düğmeye tıklayarak kısmi kar veya zarar elde edin. Artık bir listede işlem aramanıza ve işlemlerinizin bir kısmı
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Extreme Exhaustion Levels for Turning Points
Jannie Barwise
Göstergeler
Introducing the "Extreme Exhaustion Levels": A powerful tool for traders looking to identify market exhaustion and potential trend reversals. The Exhaustion Indicator is an advanced technical analysis tool that helps traders identify when markets are overbought or oversold, potentially indicating an imminent reversal in the trend. With a unique combination of price action, moving averages, and Bollinger Bands, the Exhaustion Indicator provides traders with a comprehensive view of market condit
Rabby MT4
Jannie Barwise
Göstergeler
RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD Stop Getting Trapped by M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation. The first Gold indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries. You don't need another arrow. You need to see the   Structure   of the move. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down, the signal vanishes, and you are left holding a
Rabby
Jannie Barwise
Göstergeler
RABBY: The "Momentum Dislocation" Scanner for XAUUSD Stop Getting Trapped by M5 Noise. Start Trading the Dislocation. The first Gold indicator that visualizes "Price Detachment" for high-precision entries. You don't need another arrow. You need to see the Structure of the move. If you trade Gold (XAUUSD) on the 5-minute timeframe, you know the feeling: An indicator prints a "Buy" signal. You enter. Two minutes later, the candle wicks down, the signal vanishes, and you are left holding a losi
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt