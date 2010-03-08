CCI Colored

Introduction and Description

The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980. Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period.

CCI indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for \"123 Exit\" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.



Other products



Stochastica Martingale Trader: EA based on the Martingale system and technical indicators already existing on MetaTrader4. Beware, as with any system based on Martingale, this EA, can blow up an account if it is not monitored enough.

Miqas High Frequency Scalper: scalping robot trader. Indeed, it focuses mainly on the use of mathematical principles of high frequency trading (HFT). This means sending a large number of orders to meet profit targets. Of course, traditional rules of risk management are applied in a very strict manner.



Contact



Any contact can be made using MQL Market DMs. Commercial partnerships as well. Account management services are also available.