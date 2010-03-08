CCI Colored

Introduction and Description

The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator originally introduced by Donald Lambert in 1980. Since its introduction, the indicator has grown in popularity and is now a very common tool for traders in identifying cyclical trends not only in commodities but also equities and currencies. The CCI can be adjusted to the timeframe of the market traded on by changing the averaging period. 

CCI indicator with different colors at levels 0, 100 and -100. The cross is a signal for \"123 Exit\" as presented by MPlay and used in Woodies CCI system. This exit signal is effective especially in short-term breakout trades, because it prevents early exiting at small corrections.


Other products

Stochastica Martingale Trader: EA based on the Martingale system and technical indicators already existing on MetaTrader4. Beware, as with any system based on Martingale, this EA, can blow up an account if it is not monitored enough.

Miqas High Frequency Scalper: scalping robot trader. Indeed, it focuses mainly on the use of mathematical principles of high frequency trading (HFT). This means sending a large number of orders to meet profit targets. Of course, traditional rules of risk management are applied in a very strict manner.


Contact

Any contact can be made using MQL Market DMs. Commercial partnerships as well. Account management services are also available.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Sora Adaptive MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sora Adaptive – Trende Karşı Daha Akıllı Bir Ticaret Yöntemi Sora Adaptive, yüksek performanslı FOREX ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış son teknoloji bir Expert Advisor (EA). Gelişmiş adaptif algoritmalar, doğrusal olmayan matematiksel modeller ve kuantum ilhamlı optimizasyon teknikleriyle baştan yaratılan Sora, sadece bir robot değil — profesyonel traderların gizli silahıdır. Sora’nın kalbinde, piyasadaki momentumları gerçek zamanlı olarak tanıyan, analiz eden ve uyum sağlayan özel bir çok
Pythor Scalping EA MT5
Zaky Hamdoun
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction and Description Pythor is an Expert Advisor designed to operate in the Forex market, specifically as a scalping robot.  Forex scalping is a day trading   style used by  F OREX   traders that involves buying or selling currency pairs with only a brief holding time in an attempt to make a series of quick profits. While scalping attempts to capture small gains, such as 5 to 20  pips  per trade, the profit on these trades can be magnified by increasing the position size. The Pythor EA u
Bearish Engulfing
Zaky Hamdoun
Göstergeler
Introduction and Description The indicator displays an arrow whenever a " Bearish Engulfing " is detected. The latter usually indicates the beginning of a downward trend. A bearish engulfing pattern is a technical chart pattern that signals lower prices to come. The pattern consists of an up candlestick followed by a large down candlestick that eclipses or "engulfs" the smaller up candle. The pattern can be important because it shows sellers have overtaken the buyers and are pushing the price mo
FREE
Trend Highlight
Zaky Hamdoun
Göstergeler
Introduction and Description Colored candlesticks showing the trend based on two moving averages and the slope of the slow moving average. A trend is the overall direction of a market or an asset's price. In technical analysis, trends are identified by trendlines or price action that highlight when the price is making higher swing highs and higher swing lows for an uptrend, or lower swing lows and lower swing highs for a downtrend. Many traders opt to trade in the same direction as a trend, whil
FREE
Bawaba Grid Scalping
Zaky Hamdoun
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Introduction and Description Bawaba, from the Arabic word for "Grid", is a grid-based scalping robot for FOREX currency pairs. It has adjustable stoploss and takeprofits, as well as the possibility of having a fixed volume or adapting to the account balance. Grid scalping is when a grid of orders is created by increasing and decreasing prices incrementally above and below a set price. Below is a list of the different characteristics of the expert advisor: No Martingale. Grid scalping and trading
