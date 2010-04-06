Oni Strength Pro - Multi-Asset Trend Analysis Dashboard

"Personally, using this has amazingly eliminated my hesitation and kept me in such great form that I finally decided to release the MT5 version!"



■ Product Overview Oni Strength Pro is the ultimate trend analysis utility for MT5, integrating Currency Strength analysis with Multi-Asset monitoring.

The biggest highlight of the latest v15.00 update is the "Fully Automated Symbol Selection." The system scans all monitored symbols in real-time and automatically selects the "Top 3 Buy" and "Top 3 Sell" candidates—those with the strongest trends and highest profit potential—and prioritizes them at the top of the dashboard.

You no longer need to switch between dozens of charts to hunt for opportunities. The moment you launch the tool, the answer to "what to trade now" is presented right before your eyes.

■ Why Choose Oni Strength Pro? (Overwhelming Benefits)

1. [Revolutionary] Know EXACTLY What to Trade at a Glance This is the single greatest strength of this product.

Eliminate Doubt: From a vast number of symbols, the system automatically picks up the "strongest rising assets (Buy)" and "strongest falling assets (Sell)"—3 of each.

Time-Saving: Even if you are busy, the answer is ready the moment you open the chart. This reduces market analysis time by 90%.

Zero Missed Opportunities: The system catches rapid movements in minor currencies or CFDs that humans often overlook, presenting them in a clear ranking format.

2. Hybrid Monitoring System (Integration of Relative & Absolute) Equipped with two independent analysis logics tailored to different market characteristics.

Currency Strength Matrix (Upper Section): Analyzes the relative strength of the 8 major currencies. Instantly identifies the strongest and weakest currency pairs.

Multi-Asset Monitor (Lower Section): Monitors individual assets like Gold, Bitcoin, Nikkei 225, and Oil based on absolute trend strength. Perfect for trading while checking correlations between FX and CFDs.

3. True MTF Logic (Rigorous Environment Recognition) Real-time alignment of directions across four major timeframes: M15, H1, H4, and D1. It filters out "temporary retracements (noise)" that are hard to judge on a single timeframe, quantifying only the "high-probability trend scenarios" where all time axes are in sync.

4. Cockpit HUD & One-Click Operation Features a compact design (270px width) that does not obstruct chart visibility.

Trend Quantification: Internally calculates Moving Average Perfect Order, RSI, and ADX to score trend strength from "-100% to +100%".

Instant Chart Switching: Simply click the button for the automatically displayed "Top 3 Buy/Sell" symbols to instantly jump to the target chart. Analyze and enter in seconds.

5. 100% Non-Repainting Signals The arrow signals displayed on the chart are permanently fixed once the candle closes. There is absolutely no repainting. Past behavior remains on the chart exactly as it occurred, allowing for the construction of trading strategies based on objective statistics.

■ Recommended Trade Flow (Extremely Simple)

See the Answer: Check the automatically displayed "Top 3 Buy" and "Top 3 Sell" buttons at the top of the panel. These are the current primary trends. Click: Press the button of the symbol you are interested in to switch the chart. Entry: Confirm the arrow signal and price action (pullbacks/retracements) to consider an entry.

■ Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Supported Assets: Currency Pairs, Precious Metals (Gold, etc.), Indices, Cryptocurrencies, Energy

Notifications: Desktop Alert, Push Notification, Email

Repaint: None (No-repaint)

■ Setup Notes If CFD symbols (such as GOLD or BTC) do not appear on the panel, please right-click in the MT4 "Market Watch" window and select "Show All".

■ Risk Disclaimer Trading involves high risk. This product displays statistically processed past data and does not guarantee future results. Please ensure you perform sufficient verification on a demo account before investing actual funds.