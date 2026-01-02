EWMA – Exponentially Weighted Moving Average (MT5)

EWMA is a lightweight, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator implementing the Exponentially Weighted Moving Average, a refined alternative to the standard EMA.

It reacts faster to recent price changes while maintaining smoothness, making it suitable for discretionary trading, algorithmic systems, and quantitative analysis.

This indicator is designed to be simple, transparent, and robust, without unnecessary features or hidden logic.

Key Features

True Exponentially Weighted Moving Average calculation

Faster adaptation to recent price compared to classic EMA

Clean single-line overlay on the price chart

Adjustable period and visual settings

Low CPU usage, suitable for multiple charts and symbols

MT5-native implementation (no external libraries)

Inputs

EWMA Period – smoothing period

Line Color – customizable via input color picker

All parameters are applied instantly and safely.

How It Can Be Used

Trend identification

Dynamic support and resistance reference

Mean-reversion and pullback strategies

Entry/exit filtering for Expert Advisors

Portfolio-level consistency across symbols and timeframes

The indicator does not repaint and produces stable historical values.

Platform Compatibility

MetaTrader 5 only

Works on all symbols and timeframes

Tested on stocks, indices, forex, and CFDs

Important Notes