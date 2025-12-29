XAU Precision Engine

XAU Precision Engine

XAU Precision Engine is engineered for traders who prioritize capital preservation above all else. This Expert Advisor is built upon the pillars of Institutional Market Structure and Price Action, strictly avoiding high-risk or aggressive trading methodologies.

This EA does not force trades every day. Instead, it operates with high selectivity, executing only when market conditions align perfectly with its predefined institutional rules. The objective of XAU Precision Engine is clear: trade with precision, manage risk with discipline, and achieve long-term consistency.

🔍 Trading Philosophy

  • Strategy: Analyzes price action and institutional market structure levels.

  • Safety Protocol: No Martingale – No Grid – No Hedging.

  • Position Management: Only one open position at a time to minimize market exposure.

  • Protection: Every trade is secured with a hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.

  • Discipline: Designed for steady growth, not for chasing market noise.

🛠 Technical Configuration & Setup

The default values represent the settings from my highest-performing backtests. However, you are encouraged to adjust these parameters based on your equity and personal risk appetite:

Parameter Default Value Description
Inp_RiskPercent 0.5 % Risk of equity per trade
Inp_MinLot / MaxLot 0.01 / 0.5 Allowed range for position sizing
Inp_MaxDD_Daily 3 % Maximum allowable loss per day (Daily Equity Guard)
Inp_RewardRatio 2.5 Target Risk-to-Reward (RR) ratio
Inp_IdentityID 79797979 EA Magic Number
Inp_ShieldOn true Enable/Disable Trailing Stop protection
Inp_TriggerP 1500 Profit level to activate Trailing (1500 pips ~ $15 XAUUSD)
Inp_OffsetP 1000 Trailing distance (moves SL 1000 pips ~ $10 XAUUSD)
Inp_StartH / EndH 2 / 2 Time window to allow opening new positions
isSwap true Enable/Disable holding trades overnight
Inp_ExitH : ExitM 22 : 50 Forced closing time if isSwap is set to false


🛡️ Advanced Risk Management (Core Strength)

  • Daily Equity Guard: If the daily risk limit is reached (including floating PnL), the EA immediately ceases all trading activities for the remainder of the day.

  • Selective Trading: Operates strictly within the time windows and risk parameters defined by the user.

  • Capital Priority: During unfavorable market conditions, the system prioritizes protection through strict discipline.

📊 Smart Lot Management

The EA supports dynamic lot sizing based on your account balance, making it suitable for both retail and institutional-sized accounts:

  • $500 account: Recommended Lot 0.01 – 0.03 (Approx. 2% Risk)

  • $10,000 account: Recommended Lot 0.05 – 0.10 (Approx. 1% Risk)

📌 Important Recommendations

Before deploying on a Live account, always run the EA on a Demo account for 2–4 weeks. This allows you to observe how the engine manages risk during drawdown periods and understand the logic behind its selective trade execution.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading financial markets involves significant risk of loss. XAU Precision Engine is a tool to assist disciplined trading; it does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not an indicator of future results. Only trade with capital you are prepared to lose.

