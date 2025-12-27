Gold Smart Sniper Pro

Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sends mobile push notifications when key levels are detected.

【Key Features】

  • Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement) and 0.618 (Deep Retracement) levels.

  • Automatic Swing Identification: Automatically calculates highs and lows based on the Lookback period, eliminating the need for manual drawing.

  • Price Action Filtering: Integrates Price Action logic. Alerts are triggered only when the price interacts with key levels accompanied by specific reversal patterns, helping to filter out market noise.

  • Real-time Calculation: Displays historical calculation results immediately upon loading, even during market closures or weekends, facilitating back-testing analysis.

  • Multi-Platform Alerts: Supports MT5 Desktop pop-ups, Sound alerts, and Mobile App Push notifications.

🛠️ Core Technical Advantages

1. Dynamic Adaptive Fibonacci Levels Unlike traditional manual drawings, this program adjusts automatically with price movements. When the market creates a new high or low, the support and resistance lines update synchronously.

2. Two-Tier Alert System The tool categorizes market opportunities into two monitoring levels:

  • Aggressive Mode (0.382): Suitable for monitoring shallow pullbacks during strong trending markets.

  • Conservative Mode (0.618): Suitable for monitoring deep retracements and potential major support areas.

3. Optimized Performance & Interface

  • Full English Interface: Ensures compatibility with all system languages, preventing font display errors.

  • Smart Memory Management: Utilizes optimized code structures to ensure the indicator runs efficiently without consuming excessive system resources.

4. Data Pre-load Mechanism Built-in initialization logic ensures that historical data is loaded and calculated correctly when the indicator is applied to the chart, preventing blank display issues for new users.

[Risk Warning] Trading involves significant risk. This indicator provides technical analysis assistance but does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage your risk strict.



