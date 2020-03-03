GoldFishPro

GoldFish Pro MT5 – XAUUSD Scalping EA with Adaptive Risk Control





Short Description

Professional XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for fast execution environments.

Adaptive market filtering, session-based trading, and dynamic risk control on M5 timeframe.

Overview

GoldFish Pro MT5 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading, executing trades only when market conditions meet strict quality and stability requirements.

It is designed for traders who prioritize execution realism, risk discipline, and long-term survivability over aggressive curve-fitting.

Core Characteristics

Pure scalping / intraday trading logic

Adaptive market condition filtering

Dynamic risk allocation based on real-time volatility behavior

Session-aware execution to avoid low-liquidity periods

Built-in safety controls to prevent overtrading

No martingale.

No uncontrolled averaging.

No aggressive recovery logic.

Trading Modes

Safe Mode (default)

Conservative execution, focused on capital protection and stability.

Pro Mode (optional)

Earlier participation with additional confirmation logic.

Aggressive Mode (optional)

Higher exposure during strong market conditions.

Recommended for experienced traders only.

Recommended Usage

Instrument : XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe : M5

Trading Style : Scalping / Intraday

Execution Environment :

Optimized for brokers with: Tight spreads on Gold Fast order execution Stable liquidity during London & New York sessions



Backtest Highlights (3-Month Stress Test)

Test period: 3 months (from 01 Sep 2025 to 08 Dec 2025)

Symbol : XAUUSD

Timeframe : M5

Modeling : Every tick based on real ticks

Execution delay : 200 ms (slippage & requotes emulated)

Sessions : London + New York

Optimization : Disabled

Broker: ICMarketSC-MT5

Performance Overview (Multiple Deposit Levels)

Deposit $1,000

Stable equity growth with controlled exposure

Profit factor ~ 1.19

Demonstrates survivability on small capital under strict execution

Deposit $10,000

Clear intraday compounding effect

Profit factor ~ 1.26

Consistent trade frequency (≈ 240+ trades )

Balance growth with disciplined risk adaptation

Deposit $100,000

Smoother equity curve relative to account size

Profit factor ~ 1.48

Lower relative stress per trade

Shows scalability when capital increases



Conclusion:

Under these conditions, the EA demonstrates stable behavior and is considered suitable for serious live trading, provided proper risk management and execution quality.

(As always, users should test on demo accounts before deploying on live accounts.)

FAQ

Q: Is this EA designed only for XAUUSD?

A: Yes. The logic and risk model are specifically tuned for Gold market behavior.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols?

A: Not recommended.

Q: What timeframe should I use?

A: M5 only.

Q: Is this a scalping EA?

A: Yes. It is a pure intraday scalping system.

Q: Does it use martingale or dangerous recovery methods?

A: No.

Q: Does it trade continuously all day?

A: No. Trades are filtered by market conditions and sessions.

Q: Is VPS required?

A: VPS is strongly recommended for scalping systems.

Changelog

Version 9.3

Improved market condition filtering

Enhanced entry confirmation logic

Optimized risk allocation during volatile sessions

Stability improvements for long-term execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Use proper risk settings and test before live trading.

Search Keywords / Hashtags