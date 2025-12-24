Gold EA Scalper buylimit CN

Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range

The EA operates only within the predefined price range.

When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy.





This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions.

You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders.

Example:

Max Orders: 8

Active trades: 2

Pending Buy Limit orders: 6

In this situation, no additional orders will be placed.

Only when an order is closed, filled, or cancelled will the EA automatically place a new order, continuing to capture profits from ranging market conditions.

Note: Buy Limit orders are placed only below the current market price.





Product Settings Overview





Basic Settings

Trade Symbol : XAUUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD and more...





Range Settings

Zone Low ：Lower Boundary

Zone High : Upper Boundary

Explanation:

For example, if you set the Gold trading range as:

Zone Low: 4420

Zone High: 4455

The EA will only place pending orders and trade within this range.

If price moves outside the range, the EA will stop trading.

Once price returns to the range, the EA will resume operation automatically.







Order Settings

PriceStep : Pending Order Spacing

Lots : Lot Size per Order

MaxOrders : Maximum Number of Orders

TP_Step : Take Profit per Order (points — varies by instrument)







Upper Zone Maximum Position Limit (Prevent High-Price Over-Stacking)



MaxOrdersUpperZone: Maximum number of positions allowed in the upper half of the range

Description:

This parameter limits the maximum number of orders that can be held when the price is located in the upper half of the defined trading range.

Its purpose is to prevent excessive position stacking at higher price levels, thereby reducing pressure and risk exposure for long (buy) strategies.

In ranging / sideways market conditions, properly controlling the number of positions opened at higher prices helps concentrate the main exposure in the lower half of the range, improving overall position structure, safety, and fault tolerance.

MaxOrders:

15

Recommended MaxOrdersUpperZone setting:

3 – 5



HardStopPrice : System Circuit Breaker Stop-Loss

MaxOrdersUpperZone ≈ 1/3 of MaxOrders

Explanation:

Once the circuit breaker stop-loss is triggered, all trading will stop.

Even if price returns to the defined range, the EA will not resume trading automatically.

To restart the EA, manual reactivation is required.





Author’s Statement

We cannot monitor the market 24 hours a day and continuously place orders during ranging conditions using a computer or mobile phone.

Therefore, we rely on automated trading through an EA, allowing us to profit from ranging / sideways markets.



This EA is designed by the author based on personal trading experience and market structure analysis, and is primarily intended for automated trading in ranging / sideways market conditions.

This product is provided solely as a trading assistance tool and does not guarantee any form of profit. Trading in forex, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies involves risk. Users should decide whether to use this EA only after fully understanding its logic and associated risks, and must assume full responsibility for all trading results.

The author shall not be held liable for any direct or indirect losses arising from the use of this EA.