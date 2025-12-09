RiskMaster EA Pro

RiskMaster EA Pro – Premium Trading Assistant

The only EA that automatically manages your market orders and calculates lot sizes for professional and responsible trading.

This EA is not a magic robot but a real professional tool for optimized management of your time and capital.

Main features:


- Complete management of all orders: Buy, Sell, Buy/Sell Limit and Stop.

- Automatic lot calculation according to the risk defined in $.

- Predictive indication of the exact risk in $ before confirmation.

- Buy/Sell buttons directly on the chart.

- SL & TP adjustable live via slider.

- Compatible with all CFD pairs (see included list).

Secure and responsible trading:


- ASK/BID price verification for precise execution.

- Margin call verification before each trade.

- Lot and risk verification before each trade (order refused if the real risk exceeds the requested risk).

- Cancellation of pending orders that were not executed at TP.

Key advantages:


- Complete and automated management of market-executed orders.

- Smart lot calculation for perfectly controlled risk.

- Designed for precise, efficient, and secure trading.

- Allows you to stay focused, reduce stress, and improve discipline.

- For a customized version adapted to your capital and strategy, contact us for a quote.

Ease of use & installation:


- Simple installation, no external files.

(Enable algorithmic trading on the MT5 platform and tick the box in the EA settings when adding it to the chart)
100% safe, guaranteed 100% virus-free, optimized for an (almost) impossible crash!

-  Ideal for beginner and professional traders.

(click in the window outside the fields to refresh the real risk)

Version info:


- 50 lots maximum and maximum risk of $100,000 per position in the default version.

- VPS compatible, for reliable 24/7 trading.

- Version available in English and French on request.

Premium option: customized adaptation of the EA to your capital and needs, including adding new CFD pairs and modifying limits (max lot / max risk) for a 100% personal EA.
On request — contact us for a quote.

AVAILABLE CFD LIST:

Metals:

- XAUUSD
- XAGUSD

Indices:

- DAX40 / GER40
- JPN225, JP225, NIKKEI225, NI225
- NAS100, NASDAQ100, US100, NDX, NASDAQ, NAS100cash, US100cash
- US500, SPX500, SPX, SP500, S&P500, SPXcash, US500cash
- US30, DJ30, DJI, DOW, US30cash, DJ30cash
- UK100, FTSE100, FTSE, UK100cash

Forex:

- AUDCAD
- AUDCHF
- AUDNZD
- AUDUSD
- CADCHF
- CADJPY
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURCHF
- EURGBP
- EURJPY
- EURNZD
- EURUSD
- GBPAUD
- GBPCAD
- GBPCHF
- GBPJPY
- GBPNZD
- USDCAD
- USDCHF
- USDJPY

Crypto:

-BTCUSD
-ETHUSD

Energy:

-XBRUSD
-XTIUSD


