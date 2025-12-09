RiskMaster EA Pro – Premium Trading Assistant

The only EA that automatically manages your market orders and calculates lot sizes for professional and responsible trading.

This EA is not a magic robot but a real professional tool for optimized management of your time and capital.

Main features:





- Complete management of all orders: Buy, Sell, Buy/Sell Limit and Stop.

- Automatic lot calculation according to the risk defined in $.

- Predictive indication of the exact risk in $ before confirmation.

- Buy/Sell buttons directly on the chart.

- SL & TP adjustable live via slider.

- Compatible with all CFD pairs (see included list).

Secure and responsible trading:



- ASK/BID price verification for precise execution.

- Margin call verification before each trade.

- Lot and risk verification before each trade (order refused if the real risk exceeds the requested risk).

- Cancellation of pending orders that were not executed at TP.

Key advantages:



- Complete and automated management of market-executed orders.

- Smart lot calculation for perfectly controlled risk.

- Designed for precise, efficient, and secure trading.

- Allows you to stay focused, reduce stress, and improve discipline.

- For a customized version adapted to your capital and strategy, contact us for a quote.

Ease of use & installation:



- Simple installation, no external files.

(Enable algorithmic trading on the MT5 platform and tick the box in the EA settings when adding it to the chart)

100% safe, guaranteed 100% virus-free, optimized for an (almost) impossible crash!

- Ideal for beginner and professional traders.

(click in the window outside the fields to refresh the real risk)

Version info:



- 50 lots maximum and maximum risk of $100,000 per position in the default version.

- VPS compatible, for reliable 24/7 trading.

- Version available in English and French on request.

Premium option: customized adaptation of the EA to your capital and needs, including adding new CFD pairs and modifying limits (max lot / max risk) for a 100% personal EA.

On request — contact us for a quote.

AVAILABLE CFD LIST:

Metals:

- XAUUSD

- XAGUSD

Indices:

- DAX40 / GER40

- JPN225, JP225, NIKKEI225, NI225

- NAS100, NASDAQ100, US100, NDX, NASDAQ, NAS100cash, US100cash

- US500, SPX500, SPX, SP500, S&P500, SPXcash, US500cash

- US30, DJ30, DJI, DOW, US30cash, DJ30cash

- UK100, FTSE100, FTSE, UK100cash

Forex:



- AUDCAD

- AUDCHF

- AUDNZD

- AUDUSD

- CADCHF

- CADJPY

- EURAUD

- EURCAD

- EURCHF

- EURGBP

- EURJPY

- EURNZD

- EURUSD

- GBPAUD

- GBPCAD

- GBPCHF

- GBPJPY

- GBPNZD

- USDCAD

- USDCHF

- USDJPY

Crypto:

-BTCUSD

-ETHUSD

Energy:

-XBRUSD

-XTIUSD