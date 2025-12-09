RiskMaster EA Pro
- 유틸리티
- Nicolas Bouche
- 버전: 814.212
- 업데이트됨: 6 1월 2026
- 활성화: 5
RiskMaster EA Pro – Premium Trading Assistant for MT5
RiskMaster EA Pro is a professional trading assistant designed to automatically manage your orders and calculate lot sizes precisely according to the defined risk.
⚠️ This is not a “magic robot,” but a reliable tool for disciplined, efficient, and responsible trading.
🔹 Key Features
✔ Full order management: Buy, Sell, Buy/Sell Limit, Buy/Sell Stop
✔ Secure pending order management
– Direct price entry from the window
– Validation blocked if slippage exceeds 5 pips
✔ Flexible risk calculation
– Risk expressed in dollars ($) or lots
– Security system preventing any conflict between the two modes
✔ Buy / Sell buttons directly on the chart
✔ Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit in real time via chart cursor
✔ Compatible with all supported CFD pairs (see list below)
🔐 Safe and Responsible Trading
✔ Verification of ASK / BID price before each execution
✔ Automatic margin call check
✔ Strict control of lot and real risk
→ Orders are automatically rejected if the risk exceeds the defined value
✔ Automatic cancellation of pending orders not executed at TP
⭐ Key Benefits
✔ Automated and secure order management
✔ Smart lot calculation for perfectly controlled risk
✔ Time-saving, stress reduction, and improved trading discipline
✔ Ideal tool for both beginner and professional traders
🧩 Ease of Installation & Use
✔ Simple installation, no external files required
✔ VPS compatible for 24/7 trading
✔ 100% safe, virus-free, optimized for maximum stability
📌 When attaching to the chart:
Enable algorithmic trading in MT5 and check the corresponding option in the EA settings.
💡 Tip: click outside the input fields to refresh the actual risk.
ℹ️ Version Information
-
Maximum lot: 50 lots
-
Maximum risk: $100,000 per position
-
Available in French / English on request
🔧 Premium Option:
Custom adaptation to your capital and strategy
(add new CFD pairs, modify risk and lot limits)
👉 Contact us for a quote
🆕 Latest Update – Version 7.0
• Added a dedicated partial close management window
• Improved automatic cleanup of closed orders
• General stability and performance optimizations
📊 Supported CFDs
Metals:
- XAUUSD
- XAGUSD
Indices:
- DAX40 / GER40
- JPN225, JP225, NIKKEI225, NI225
- NAS100, NASDAQ100, US100, NDX, NASDAQ, NAS100cash, US100cash
- US500, SPX500, SPX, SP500, S&P500, SPXcash, US500cash
- US30, DJ30, DJI, DOW, US30cash, DJ30cash
- UK100, FTSE100, FTSE, UK100cash
Forex:
- AUDCAD
- AUDCHF
- AUDNZD
- AUDUSD
- CADCHF
- CADJPY
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURCHF
- EURGBP
- EURJPY
- EURNZD
- EURUSD
- GBPAUD
- GBPCAD
- GBPCHF
- GBPJPY
- GBPNZD
- USDCAD
- USDCHF
- USDJPY
Crypto:
-BTCUSD
-ETHUSD
Energy:
-XBRUSD
-XTIUSD