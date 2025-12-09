RiskMaster EA Pro is a professional trading assistant designed to automatically manage your orders and calculate lot sizes precisely according to the defined risk.

⚠️ This is not a “magic robot,” but a reliable tool for disciplined, efficient, and responsible trading.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Full order management: Buy, Sell, Buy/Sell Limit, Buy/Sell Stop

✔ Secure pending order management

– Direct price entry from the window

– Validation blocked if slippage exceeds 5 pips

✔ Flexible risk calculation

– Risk expressed in dollars ($) or lots

– Security system preventing any conflict between the two modes

✔ Buy / Sell buttons directly on the chart

✔ Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit in real time via chart cursor

✔ Compatible with all supported CFD pairs (see list below)

🔐 Safe and Responsible Trading

✔ Verification of ASK / BID price before each execution

✔ Automatic margin call check

✔ Strict control of lot and real risk

→ Orders are automatically rejected if the risk exceeds the defined value

✔ Automatic cancellation of pending orders not executed at TP

⭐ Key Benefits

✔ Automated and secure order management

✔ Smart lot calculation for perfectly controlled risk

✔ Time-saving, stress reduction, and improved trading discipline

✔ Ideal tool for both beginner and professional traders

🧩 Ease of Installation & Use

✔ Simple installation, no external files required

✔ VPS compatible for 24/7 trading

✔ 100% safe, virus-free, optimized for maximum stability

📌 When attaching to the chart:

Enable algorithmic trading in MT5 and check the corresponding option in the EA settings.

💡 Tip: click outside the input fields to refresh the actual risk.

ℹ️ Version Information

Maximum lot: 50 lots

Maximum risk: $100,000 per position

Available in French / English on request

🔧 Premium Option:

Custom adaptation to your capital and strategy

(add new CFD pairs, modify risk and lot limits)

👉 Contact us for a quote

🆕 Latest Update – Version 7.0

• Added a dedicated partial close management window

• Improved automatic cleanup of closed orders

• General stability and performance optimizations

📊 Supported CFDs

Metals:

- XAUUSD

- XAGUSD

Indices:

- DAX40 / GER40

- JPN225, JP225, NIKKEI225, NI225

- NAS100, NASDAQ100, US100, NDX, NASDAQ, NAS100cash, US100cash

- US500, SPX500, SPX, SP500, S&P500, SPXcash, US500cash

- US30, DJ30, DJI, DOW, US30cash, DJ30cash

- UK100, FTSE100, FTSE, UK100cash

Forex:



- AUDCAD

- AUDCHF

- AUDNZD

- AUDUSD

- CADCHF

- CADJPY

- EURAUD

- EURCAD

- EURCHF

- EURGBP

- EURJPY

- EURNZD

- EURUSD

- GBPAUD

- GBPCAD

- GBPCHF

- GBPJPY

- GBPNZD

- USDCAD

- USDCHF

- USDJPY

Crypto:

-BTCUSD

-ETHUSD

Energy:

-XBRUSD

-XTIUSD