RiskMaster EA Pro

RiskMaster EA Pro – Premium Trading Assistant for MT5

RiskMaster EA Pro is a professional trading assistant designed to automatically manage your orders and calculate lot sizes precisely according to the defined risk.

⚠️ This is not a “magic robot,” but a reliable tool for disciplined, efficient, and responsible trading.

🔹 Key Features

✔ Full order management: Buy, Sell, Buy/Sell Limit, Buy/Sell Stop
Secure pending order management
– Direct price entry from the window
– Validation blocked if slippage exceeds 5 pips
Flexible risk calculation
– Risk expressed in dollars ($) or lots
– Security system preventing any conflict between the two modes
Buy / Sell buttons directly on the chart
Adjustable Stop Loss & Take Profit in real time via chart cursor
✔ Compatible with all supported CFD pairs (see list below)

🔐 Safe and Responsible Trading

✔ Verification of ASK / BID price before each execution
✔ Automatic margin call check
✔ Strict control of lot and real risk
→ Orders are automatically rejected if the risk exceeds the defined value
✔ Automatic cancellation of pending orders not executed at TP

⭐ Key Benefits

✔ Automated and secure order management
✔ Smart lot calculation for perfectly controlled risk
✔ Time-saving, stress reduction, and improved trading discipline
✔ Ideal tool for both beginner and professional traders

🧩 Ease of Installation & Use

✔ Simple installation, no external files required
VPS compatible for 24/7 trading
✔ 100% safe, virus-free, optimized for maximum stability

📌 When attaching to the chart:
Enable algorithmic trading in MT5 and check the corresponding option in the EA settings.

💡 Tip: click outside the input fields to refresh the actual risk.

ℹ️ Version Information

  • Maximum lot: 50 lots

  • Maximum risk: $100,000 per position

  • Available in French / English on request

🔧 Premium Option:
Custom adaptation to your capital and strategy
(add new CFD pairs, modify risk and lot limits)
👉 Contact us for a quote

🆕 Latest Update – Version 7.0

• Added a dedicated partial close management window
• Improved automatic cleanup of closed orders
• General stability and performance optimizations

📊 Supported CFDs

Metals:

- XAUUSD
- XAGUSD

Indices:

- DAX40 / GER40
- JPN225, JP225, NIKKEI225, NI225
- NAS100, NASDAQ100, US100, NDX, NASDAQ, NAS100cash, US100cash
- US500, SPX500, SPX, SP500, S&P500, SPXcash, US500cash
- US30, DJ30, DJI, DOW, US30cash, DJ30cash
- UK100, FTSE100, FTSE, UK100cash

Forex:

- AUDCAD
- AUDCHF
- AUDNZD
- AUDUSD
- CADCHF
- CADJPY
- EURAUD
- EURCAD
- EURCHF
- EURGBP
- EURJPY
- EURNZD
- EURUSD
- GBPAUD
- GBPCAD
- GBPCHF
- GBPJPY
- GBPNZD
- USDCAD
- USDCHF
- USDJPY

Crypto:

-BTCUSD
-ETHUSD

Energy:

-XBRUSD
-XTIUSD


