Mystic Pulse V2.0 is a trend-strength indicator built on the Directional Movement System (DI+ / DI−). It counts how many consecutive candles show increasing bullish or bearish momentum. Rising DI+ builds a Positive Count (uptrend pressure), while rising DI− builds a Negative Count (downtrend pressure). These counts reset when momentum weakens, giving a clear visual view of trend persistence and potential reversals.

This MQL5 version is a conversion of the original TradingView script by chervolino: