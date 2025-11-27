L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5

L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5 is a simple translation of blackcat's work from pine script (language used by TradingView platform) to mql5.

It generates buy and sell signals when two calculated buffers cross over each other in the oversold and overbought oscillator territory.

Current version does not offer any changable inputs, but could be easily added in the modified version if requested.

Direct translation of blackcat's L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator. Get push notifications on your phone app when a signal bar has formed. Historical signals are shown with buy/sell arrow right on the main chart. Indicator uses two data calculations to check for a cross below 25% level (a signal to go long) and above 75% level (a signal to short). For any further questions  feel free to contact me directly. Including requests for product improvements.
Two lines are being drawn in a separate window. And both are representing an angle of a trendline. One trendline is measured going across two price highs, but the other is measured across two lows. You get to choose the period from which the first price high and first price low is being determined. The second high and low comes from identical time period preceding the first one. Feel free to experiment with the period count until you get the confirmation you are looking for.
Line1: simple calculation of change in closing price for the chosen input period - named Velocity. Line2: simple calculation of change in velocity for the chosen input period - named Acceleration. Feel free to play with the input periods to find a profitable combination. For faster results it is best to do it in MT Optimizer. Can assist in either manual or automatic trading.
This is an Expert that gives you a control panel with two buttons - 'Hide Stops' and 'Show Stops'. With a click of a button you can hide your stoploss and takeprofit levels from your broker and restore them if necessary. When levels are hidden Expert tracks orders in the background and closes them as soon as the price exceeds hidden levels. It is not opening new orders just working with existing ones, only stoploss and takeprofit levels are not visible to the market. Choose zero as magic number
