L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5
- Indicateurs
- Artis Bergs
- Version: 5.0
- Activations: 5
L3 Banker Fund Flow Trend Oscillator v5 is a simple translation of blackcat's work from pine script (language used by TradingView platform) to mql5.
It generates buy and sell signals when two calculated buffers cross over each other in the oversold and overbought oscillator territory.
Current version does not offer any changable inputs, but could be easily added in the modified version if requested.