EA EquiMind
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Cong Hoan
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🚀 UNLEASH THE POWER OF EA EQUIMIND: ULTIMATE CONTROL OVER YOUR TRADING! 🚀
Are you seeking a powerful, versatile Expert Advisor designed to optimize profits across all market conditions? EA EquiMind is your answer!
Built upon a sophisticated hedging strategy and packed with extensive customization options, this EA grants you unprecedented control over your trading activities.
Let’s explore the standout features that set EA EquiMind apart:
✅ Diverse Trading Modes:
-
TRADE_MODE_BUY_ONLY: Focus on uptrends, opening buy positions only.
-
TRADE_MODE_SELL_ONLY: Capitalize on downtrends, opening sell positions only.
-
TRADE_MODE_BUY_AND_SELL (Hedging): The ultimate hedging strategy, opening both buy and sell positions to balance risk and maximize opportunities in volatile markets.
✅ Optimal Capital & Risk Management:
-
Flexible Sizing: Start with small lots ( InpInitialLot) and easily adjust grid distances ( InpDistancePips) and the maximum number of orders ( InpMaxOrdersInSequence).
-
Individual TP/SL: Set distinct Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each individual order to protect gains and limit losses.
-
Global TP/SL (Total Equity Protection): An absolute safety feature! Automatically close all open managed positions when a total profit target ( InpGlobalTakeProfitMoney) is reached or a maximum allowable risk percentage ( InpGlobalStopLossPercent) is hit.
✅ Smart Lot Size Management Strategies (Lot Logic): Choose how the EA calculates the volume for next orders:
-
MODE_MULTIPLIER: Increase lot sizes exponentially (Martingale style) for rapid recovery.
-
MODE_FIXED: Maintain a constant lot size for subsequent orders, offering stability and easy control.
-
MODE_LINEAR_ADD: Increase lot sizes arithmetically (adding a fixed amount per level), a more balanced approach.
-
MODE_SEQUENCE (Fibonacci/Custom): Utilize custom number sequences (e.g., Fibonacci defined in InpLotSequence) to manage trade volume according to your specific strategy.
✅ Unique "Pruning" (Overlap Closing) Feature:
-
Smartly manages drawdown by automatically closing oldest vs newest opposing buy/sell order pairs when their combined profit hits a specific target ( InpPruningProfitTarget). This helps free up margin and reduce accumulated risk during prolonged trends.
✅ Intuitive On-Screen Dashboard:
-
Track real-time performance directly on your chart: Daily/Weekly/Monthly Profits and Lots traded, Max Drawdown percentage, and current Floating P/L.
-
Fully customizable position, colors, and font sizes to match your trading setup.
EA EquiMind is not just an EA; it is a comprehensive trading tool designed to help you trade smarter, safer, and more efficiently. Don't miss the opportunity to elevate your trading today!