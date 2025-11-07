Multi Time Frame Tick dashboard and signal

This indicator/dashboard , is place on a single symbol. It shows the percentage of movement withing all time frames from M1 to W1.The text will change green if all % are in the positive for a buy signal.The text will change red if all % are below zero and in negative for a sell signal. There are audible notifications, as well as on screen notifications along with push notifications that can be turned on and ON/OFF in the settings. This is a sure way to Find trends quickly and efficiently, with