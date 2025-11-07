Multi Time Frame Tick dashboard and signal
DUAL-ENGINE ANALYSIS SYSTEM:
Average Tick Size Indicator: Measures bid movement strength across 6 customizable lookback periods (36, 96, 369, 500, 1000, 2000 ticks)
Multi Timeframe Tick Analyzer: Calculates buy/sell pressure percentages across 6 different timeframes (100.200,300,400,500,600 ticks)
⚡ REAL-TIME SIGNAL GENERATION:
Combined Buy/Sell Alerts: Only triggers when BOTH analytical engines confirm the same direction
Visual Arrow Signals: Clear green up arrows for buy signals, red down arrows for sell signals
Multi-Notification System: Popup alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts
🎨 CUSTOMIZABLE DISPLAY:
Adjustable font sizes and colors for optimal visibility
Organized corner placement for clutter-free chart viewing
Real-time percentage and size calculations displayed clearly
🛠️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:
Works on all currency pairs and timeframes
Compatible with MT5 platform
Fully customizable parameters for each analytical component
Efficient memory usage with optimized tick data processing
💡 PERFECT FOR:
Scalpers needing precise entry points
Day Traders seeking confirmation signals
Algorithmic Traders looking for reliable trigger conditions
Technical Analysts wanting deeper market microstructure insights
🔍 HOW IT WORKS:
Tick Size Analysis: Compares average up-tick vs down-tick sizes across multiple periods
Tick Direction Analysis: Calculates percentage of buying vs selling ticks across timeframes
Signal Confirmation: Only generates alerts when both analyses align in the same direction
📈 TRADING ADVANTAGES:
Reduce false signals with dual-confirmation system
Understand market momentum through tick data
Get early warnings of potential trend changes
Enhance your existing trading strategy with additional confirmation