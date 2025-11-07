Multi Time Frame Tick dashboard and signal

DUAL-ENGINE ANALYSIS SYSTEM:

  • Average Tick Size Indicator: Measures bid movement strength across 6 customizable lookback periods (36, 96, 369, 500, 1000, 2000 ticks)

  • Multi Timeframe Tick Analyzer: Calculates buy/sell pressure percentages across 6 different timeframes (100.200,300,400,500,600 ticks)

⚡ REAL-TIME SIGNAL GENERATION:

  • Combined Buy/Sell Alerts: Only triggers when BOTH analytical engines confirm the same direction

  • Visual Arrow Signals: Clear green up arrows for buy signals, red down arrows for sell signals

  • Multi-Notification System: Popup alerts, push notifications, and sound alerts

🎨 CUSTOMIZABLE DISPLAY:

  • Adjustable font sizes and colors for optimal visibility

  • Organized corner placement for clutter-free chart viewing

  • Real-time percentage and size calculations displayed clearly

🛠️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS:

  • Works on all currency pairs and timeframes

  • Compatible with MT5 platform

  • Fully customizable parameters for each analytical component

  • Efficient memory usage with optimized tick data processing

💡 PERFECT FOR:

  • Scalpers needing precise entry points

  • Day Traders seeking confirmation signals

  • Algorithmic Traders looking for reliable trigger conditions

  • Technical Analysts wanting deeper market microstructure insights

🔍 HOW IT WORKS:

  1. Tick Size Analysis: Compares average up-tick vs down-tick sizes across multiple periods

  2. Tick Direction Analysis: Calculates percentage of buying vs selling ticks across timeframes

  3. Signal Confirmation: Only generates alerts when both analyses align in the same direction

📈 TRADING ADVANTAGES:

  • Reduce false signals with dual-confirmation system

  • Understand market momentum through tick data

  • Get early warnings of potential trend changes

  • Enhance your existing trading strategy with additional confirmation


