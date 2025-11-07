Dollar Value Indicator
Göstergeler
Wayne Theo Botha
Sürüm: 1.11
💰 Dynamic Dollar Value Indicator - Know Your Risk Before You Trade!
Stop guessing and start knowing exactly what every price move means in real dollar terms! The Dynamic Dollar Value Indicator is an essential tool for professional traders who want instant visibility into the monetary value of price movements for any trading instrument.
🌟 KEY FEATURES:
📊 REAL-TIME DOLLAR CALCULATIONS:
-
Instantly displays the dollar value of 1% price moves for any symbol
-
Automatically adapts to Forex, Stocks, Indices, Commodities, and Cryptocurrencies
-
Real-time updates as market conditions change
⚡ QUICK RISK ASSESSMENT:
-
See exactly how much money is at stake with every percentage move
-
Perfect for position sizing and risk management decisions
-
Customizable risk percentage (default 1%) to match your trading style
🎯 UNIVERSAL COMPATIBILITY:
-
Works with ALL trading instruments: Forex pairs, stocks, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies
-
Automatically adjusts to different broker specifications and lot sizes
-
Handles CFD pricing with built-in fallback calculations
🛠️ CUSTOMIZABLE SETTINGS:
-
Adjustable risk percentage (0.1% to 10% or more)
-
Customizable minimum lot size for your broker requirements
-
Professional gold-colored display that's visible but non-intrusive
💡 PERFECT FOR:
-
Risk Managers needing instant position sizing calculations
-
Day Traders wanting quick dollar-value assessments
-
Swing Traders managing multiple positions
-
Beginner Traders learning about risk and position sizing
-
Professional Traders requiring precise monetary calculations
🔍 HOW IT WORKS:
-
Automated Data Collection: Pulls real-time tick value, tick size, and point data from your broker
-
Smart Calculations: Converts percentage moves into actual dollar amounts
-
Continuous Updates: Refreshes display with every new tick for accuracy
-
Universal Compatibility: Built-in fallback for instruments with unusual specifications
📈 TRADING ADVANTAGES:
-
Make informed decisions based on actual dollar risk
-
Eliminate guesswork from position sizing
-
Quickly assess risk-reward ratios in real dollar terms
-
Perfect for multi-instrument portfolio management
-
Enhance your risk management strategy instantly
🚀 GET STARTED IN 2 STEPS:
-
Attach to any chart (works on all timeframes)
-
Customize risk percentage and lot size if needed
🆓 NO COMPLEX SETUP: Simply load and trade smarter immediately!
📞 EXAMPLE USE CASES:
-
"EURUSD | 1% Move = $8.50 (Lot: 0.01)" - Know exactly what a 1% move means
-
Perfect for calculating stop-loss distances in dollar terms
-
Essential for maintaining consistent risk across different instruments
🛡️ PROFESSIONAL RISK MANAGEMENT:
Transform how you view price movements from abstract percentages to concrete dollar amounts. Never be surprised by position size implications again!
🎯 WHY TRADERS LOVE IT:
-
Saves Time: No more manual calculations
-
Prevents Errors: Automated accurate computations
-
Universal: Works across all markets and instruments
-
Lightweight: Minimal resource usage
-
Professional: Clean, unobtrusive display