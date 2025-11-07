BVCandleView

NTickChart Katsura Yamanouchi Göstergeler

NtickChart-BVcandle Features This is a free version with limited functionality. This is a tick chart indicator that displays in a sub-window. Inspired by Bob Volman's (BV) scalping method, it is designed as a tool for achieving simple and effective trading. It is a tick chart specifically for day trading and scalping, focusing even on 1 pipette changes. Instead of time-based candle bars, it generates candle bars for a specified number of ticks (ticks_in_candle). This allows for a more detailed