Hatori Flip
- 专家
- Ike Ananda Fata
- 版本: 2.1
- 激活: 20
What it is
An MT4 expert advisor that follows the trend, adds positions only on confirmed momentum (“candle flip”), and protects the account with a dual safety layer: maximum drawdown guard and profit-only trailing stop. A dark dashboard shows live KPIs (Balance/Equity, DD gauge, target progress, equity sparkline, active positions).
Core Logic
-
Seed Entry (trend + MA confirm)
The first trade (“seed”) opens only when the latest close is above/below a configurable SMA (MAPeriod) and the previous candle confirms bullish/bearish direction.
-
Flip Confirmation for Next Orders
New market orders require two consecutive candles closing on the MA side (above for BUY, below for SELL) to confirm momentum.
-
Sequence & Martingale
Subsequent orders increase lot size by MartingaleFactor (capped by broker min/max lot & step).
A built-in block prevents opening the opposite second order if the MA has not truly crossed the first entry price (avoids choppy flip traps).
Risk Management
-
Max Drawdown Guard (USD)
The EA tracks MaxEquity; if current drawdown ≥ MaxDrawdownUSD, it closes all orders and stops layering (hard safety).
-
First-Order-Profit Protection
If only one order exists and its floating P/L is positive, the EA won’t add new layers.
Profit-Only Trailing Stop
-
No initial SL at open. Trailing activates only after price is in profit by TrailingStartPips.
-
The stop moves in TrailingStepPips increments, at a distance of TrailingStopPips from the best price (BUY trails below Bid; SELL trails above Ask).
-
This design avoids premature stop-outs and excessive modify calls during noise.
Session Management
-
TargetProfitUSD: when the floating profit of all EA trades on the symbol reaches the target, the EA closes everything and resets.