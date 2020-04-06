Hatori Flip

Candle Flip Martingale (MA-Confirm + DD Guard + Profit-Only Trailing)

What it is
An MT4 expert advisor that follows the trend, adds positions only on confirmed momentum (“candle flip”), and protects the account with a dual safety layer: maximum drawdown guard and profit-only trailing stop. A dark dashboard shows live KPIs (Balance/Equity, DD gauge, target progress, equity sparkline, active positions).

Core Logic

  • Seed Entry (trend + MA confirm)
    The first trade (“seed”) opens only when the latest close is above/below a configurable SMA (MAPeriod) and the previous candle confirms bullish/bearish direction.

  • Flip Confirmation for Next Orders
    New market orders require two consecutive candles closing on the MA side (above for BUY, below for SELL) to confirm momentum.

  • Sequence & Martingale
    Subsequent orders increase lot size by MartingaleFactor (capped by broker min/max lot & step).
    A built-in block prevents opening the opposite second order if the MA has not truly crossed the first entry price (avoids choppy flip traps).

Risk Management

  • Max Drawdown Guard (USD)
    The EA tracks MaxEquity; if current drawdown ≥ MaxDrawdownUSD, it closes all orders and stops layering (hard safety).

  • First-Order-Profit Protection
    If only one order exists and its floating P/L is positive, the EA won’t add new layers.

Profit-Only Trailing Stop

  • No initial SL at open. Trailing activates only after price is in profit by TrailingStartPips.

  • The stop moves in TrailingStepPips increments, at a distance of TrailingStopPips from the best price (BUY trails below Bid; SELL trails above Ask).

  • This design avoids premature stop-outs and excessive modify calls during noise.

Session Management

  • TargetProfitUSD: when the floating profit of all EA trades on the symbol reaches the target, the EA closes everything and resets.


