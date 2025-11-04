Breakout Premium USDJPY
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Muhammad Abdul Khalim
- Sürüm: 6.3
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
BREAKOUT CANDLE 2 USDJPY CONFIRMED v6.3 FINAL (MT4)
Pair & Timeframe:
💹 USDJPY H1 only – optimized for this timeframe. Do not change the pair or timeframe.
Key Features:
🔹 Auto Lot: The EA intelligently adjusts lot size based on account risk (default 3%). Safe for both small and large accounts.
🔹 Smart Pending Orders: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders with SL & TP adjusted according to broker requirements.
🔹 Automatic Daily Reset: The EA starts fresh every day, keeping its analysis up-to-date.
🔹 Integrated Risk Management: Prevents common errors like “not enough money”, error 130 & 131, and adjusts orders according to broker stop levels.
🔹 Clean Pending Orders: Untouched pending orders are automatically deleted, keeping your account organized and funds safe.
Adjustable Input Parameters:
-
RiskPercent – risk per trade (%).
-
OffsetPoints – entry distance from the breakout level.
-
RR – Risk/Reward ratio (default 1:1.5).
-
MaxPendingCandles – maximum number of candles before a pending order is deleted.
Benefits for Traders:
🔹 No need to monitor charts 24/7.
🔹 Automatic risk management to protect capital.
🔹 Efficient pending order system that opens positions only under the right conditions.
🔹 Suitable for both demo and real accounts.
Note:
This EA works only on USDJPY H1. Using other pairs or timeframes may result in suboptimal performance.