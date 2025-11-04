Breakout Premium USDJPY

BREAKOUT CANDLE 2 USDJPY CONFIRMED v6.3 FINAL (MT4)

Pair & Timeframe:

💹 USDJPY H1 only – optimized for this timeframe. Do not change the pair or timeframe.

Key Features:

🔹 Auto Lot: The EA intelligently adjusts lot size based on account risk (default 3%). Safe for both small and large accounts.

🔹 Smart Pending Orders: Automatically places BuyStop and SellStop orders with SL & TP adjusted according to broker requirements.

🔹 Automatic Daily Reset: The EA starts fresh every day, keeping its analysis up-to-date.

🔹 Integrated Risk Management: Prevents common errors like “not enough money”, error 130 & 131, and adjusts orders according to broker stop levels.

🔹 Clean Pending Orders: Untouched pending orders are automatically deleted, keeping your account organized and funds safe.

Adjustable Input Parameters:

RiskPercent – risk per trade (%).

OffsetPoints – entry distance from the breakout level.

RR – Risk/Reward ratio (default 1:1.5).

MaxPendingCandles – maximum number of candles before a pending order is deleted.

Benefits for Traders:

🔹 No need to monitor charts 24/7.

🔹 Automatic risk management to protect capital.

🔹 Efficient pending order system that opens positions only under the right conditions.

🔹 Suitable for both demo and real accounts.

Note:

This EA works only on USDJPY H1. Using other pairs or timeframes may result in suboptimal performance.