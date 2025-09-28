📌 MetaTraderPro Premium Indicator (MT5)

The MetaTraderPro Premium Indicator is designed to clearly and objectively identify potential entry and exit points in the market. With signals displayed directly on the chart, it provides practicality and agility to support decision-making.

🔒 Key Advantage: the indicator does not repaint and does not recalculate after the candle closes, ensuring consistent and reliable signals.

Features:

✅ Buy and sell arrows directly on the chart

✅ No repainting or recalculation – reliable signals

✅ Adjustable Risk Level (1–10) – control selectivity or frequency of signals

✅ Configurable Calculation Period – adapt sensitivity to your trading style

✅ Easy to configure with simple parameters

✅ Works with any symbol and timeframe

⚠️ Important Notice: This indicator does not guarantee financial results. It should be used as a support tool within a defined trading strategy.